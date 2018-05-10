Providence Flea Announces Summer Dates

The Providence Flea has announced its dates for Sumer of 2018.

Providence Flea’s opening day will be Sunday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Providence River Greenway.

The Flea will run every Sunday through September 9. It is free to enter.

Opening Day

Opening Day of the Flea's sixth outdoor season features more than 70 local vintage vendors, artisans and indie makers.

Those presenting include local musician Lainey Dionne, featured nonprofit the RI Veterans Corp, a project of Westbay Community Action, food purveyors and a fleet of food trucks, including Friskie Fries, Rhode Rage, FUGO Asian fusion, Gastros charcuterie, Vurrito vegan burritos, Crepe Corner authentic Belgian crepes, Bittersweet lemonade and kettle corn, Like No Udder vegan frozen treats and Presto Coffee truck.

Providence Flea

The Providence Flea attracts thousands of patrons and tourists to its outdoor street market and has featured over 500 vendors at the Flea since just last summer.

Anyone interested in being a vendor should click here.

