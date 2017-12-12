Providence CityArts to Host Exhibit Exploring Female Identity

"As part of the learning process with the teens, I felt it was important that they directly engage with the work of the many wonderful local artists who have been exploring similar issues of feminism, equity, and gender in Providence. Especially in light of the harassment allegations dominating this news cycle, it is important that these young women know their voices matter, and that communication through the arts are part of the conversation," said CityArts teaching artist Michelle Nugent.

The exhibit will open on Thursday, December 14 at 5:30 p.m. The opening reception is free and open to the public.

The Exhibit

The theme of the exhibit centers around “what it means to be female in today’s world.”

Artists in the exhibit include Kristina Brown, Lelia Byron, Ashley Callavaro, Priscilla Carrion, Lu Heintz, Claire Krueger, Duygu Aytac, Michelle Nugent, and Meredith Stern. Youth artist include: Alana, Alice, Greshka, Idalis, Jeabel, Jeyliz, Louise, Maddy, Mischelle, Nicole, Rosalie, Rosario, Rachely.

Local artists Shey Rivera, Executive Director of AS220, Xander Marro, a member of the feminist art collective, Dirt Palace, Tamara Diaz, a painter and child/family therapist will also be part of the exhibit.

