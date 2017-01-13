Providence Children’s Film Festival Releases Full Schedule Events

The Providence Children’s Film Festival (PCFF) has released their full schedule of films, workshop and presentations.

The festival will take place from February 17 to the 26 and will feature 14 feature-length and 75 short films from around the world.

SEE THE SCHEDULE HERE

“We believe in the power of visual storytelling to transform how we think about the world and our place in it. By giving voice to people of many cultures, PCFF’s international films encourage Rhode Island children and families to embrace a global perspective—and find themselves reflected on the screen,” said Anisa Raoof, Executive Director of PCFF.

Tickets for the festival go on sale on January 20 and can be purchased by clicking here.

The Festival

The Festival will take place at venues all within walking distance of downtown Providence and at satellite venues across the state.

Along with screening the movies, the festival is offering filmmaking workshops, including claymation and green-screen, for children ages 6 to 14 on the weekend of February 11 and 12.

The festival will also host a juried Youth Filmmaker Showcase on February 23 and 26 to nurture and promote the work of young, international filmmakers. The two admission-free sessions will be held at RISD Museum’s Metcalf Auditorium Chace Center and include Q&A sessions with the RISD Art Circle Teen Jury and several youth filmmakers.

The Venues

The majority of films screened at the Festival will occur at four main venues near downtown Providence:

Avon Cinema: 260 Thayer Street, Providence

Gilder Center for the Arts, Wheeler School: 228 Angell Street, Providence

Metcalf Auditorium, Chace Center/RISD Museum: 20 North Main Street, Providence

RISD Auditorium, RISD: 17 Canal Walk (across from RISD Museum), Providence

Additionally, the Festival will take place at multiple satellite venues:

AS220 Main Stage: 115 Empire Street, Providence

Everett Company Stage School: 9 Duncan Avenue, Providence

Providence Athenaeum: 251 Benefit Street, Providence

Warwick Public Library: 600 Sandy Lane, Warwick 

Providence Community Library branches

Related Slideshow: 25 Things to do in New England This Winter - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.