Providence Athenaeum Breaks Fundraising, Membership & Visitor Records

It is good times on College Hill. The Providence Athenaeum announced that annual fund contributions totaled $276,018, a 13% increase over FY15-16 and a new record.

Over a five year period, the library has expanded its donor base by 54%, with 609 individuals contribution to this year’s fundraising campaign.

“This is an exciting time to be a part of the Athenaeum. When the library opened its doors in 1838, Francis Wayland remarked that the Athenaeum should be ‘a fountain of living water, at which the intellectual thirst of the community may be slaked.’ Sometimes it may seem that the country doesn’t value institutions like that - but thankfully, Providence does,” said Executive Director Matt Burriesci.

The Athenaeum is Growing

Membership at the Athenaeum grew by 16% in the past year. The library added more new members over the past year than it had in the previous five years combined.

Yearly visitors increased by 11%. Over 50,000 members, tourists, program attendees, and community members visited and used the library over the last 12 months.

Since 2015, the Athenaeum has introduced several new initiatives, and it has invested heavily in its signature programming. This year, the Athenaeum welcomed notable speakers, including internationally renowned and New York Times bestselling authors, artists, and historians, a Pulitzer Prize-winning poet, a United States Senator, and thought-leaders from a variety of subject areas.

Related Slideshow: 25 Things to Look Forward to in New England This Summer - 2017

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.