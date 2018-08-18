Prov Public Library Calls for Applications for 2019 Creative Fellowship

The Providence Public Library is accepting applications for their 2019 Creative Fellowship.

Applications are open to practicing artists 16 years of age or older.

The applications are due by 5 p.m. on October 1.

Creative Fellowship

The 2019 Creative Fellow will create new, original work in the field of creative writing (poetry, fiction, playwriting, creative nonfiction, etc.) related to the topic of the evolving built environment, as part of the Library’s 2019 exhibition and program series.

Creative Fellows perform in-depth research in our historical collections, using images and text as source material and/or inspiration.

Each year’s fellowship focuses on artists working in a specified discipline, rotating between visual art, performance, writing, and music/sound on a four-year cycle.

Application Process

All proposals must be submitted electronically by the end of the business day on October 1, 2018. Applications may be emailed to [email protected]

A complete application consists of the following:

The proposal in body of email

3-6 writing samples: documents with or without images, either as email attachments (PDF preferred) or links (Dropbox, GoogleDrive, etc.). Combined writing samples should not exceed 25 pages.

description of experience (PDF) as email attachment

short artist biography (PDF) as email attachment

Proposal

The written proposal should describe the applicant’s potential writing project with some specificity. (For example: “I would create a new, 50-75-page graphic novel exploring the history of the house where I was born.”) The proposal should also address how the applicant would work within the Fellowship’s budgetary limitations, how the applicant envisions Special Collections materials influencing or being integrated into their work, and how the applicant’s project would relate to the exhibition’s theme of vacancies and the built environment.

