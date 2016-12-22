Welcome! Login | Register
 

16 Biggest Stories in RI in 2016—16 Biggest Stories in RI in 2016

GoLocal’s End of the Year Review 2016 and a Look to 2017—GoLocal's End of the Year Review 2016 and…

Guest MINDSETTER™ Forleo: Festivus For The Rest of Us—Guest MINDSETTER™ Forleo: Rep. Morgan, Is There Really…

Bishop: Not Much Difference Between Mainstream Media & Fake News—Bishop: Not Much Difference Between Mainstream Media &…

Newport Gulls Accepting Internship Applications for 2017—Newport Gulls Accepting Internship Applications for 2017

Beware of Holiday Puppy Scam—Beware of Holiday Puppy Scam

Reps. Morgan, Quattrocchi Call UHIP Rollout Problems “Simply Unacceptable”—Rep. Morgan, Quattrocchi Call UHIP Rollout Problems "Simply…

Isle Brewers Guild Hires Leadership Team for New Pawtucket Brewery—Isle Brewers Guild Hires Leadership Team for New…

RI ACLU, RIPAC Blast Department of Health’s Regulations on Medical Marijuana—RI ACLU, RIPAC Blast Department of Health's Regulations…

Prov Based LGBT Film “Death Drop Gorgeous” Starts Crowd Sourcing Fundraiser—Prov Based LGBT Film "Death Drop Gorgeous" Starts…

 
 

video: Prov Based LGBT Film “Death Drop Gorgeous” Starts Crowd Sourcing Fundraiser

Thursday, December 22, 2016

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Providence based LGBT film “Death Drop Gorgeous,” written by Providence residents Mike Joseph Ahern, Chris Dalpe and Brandon Perras have started crowd sourcing fundraiser to help take their movie from a teaser trailer to a full 90 minute film. 

See the Trailer Below 

“We are very passionate about our creative capital. We intend to showcase this artistic city by hiring local talent for the film, including drag queens who currently work in Providence as performers, local musicians to help provide a soundtrack, and other artists who currently reside in the city. We were inspired by the creativity we saw in Providence and we want to help put this innovative city on a cinematic map,” the writers said in their press release. 

Death Drop Gorgeous 

The movie is a drag queen horror screenplay that incorporates dark humor, crime mystery, and supernatural elements in order to create a story that is set in Providence. 

Young gay men from a local drag club are stalked and lured on dating app POUNDR. The victims are promised sex only to be gruesomely slaughtered by a deranged maniac. 

When bodies begin turning up drained of blood, club owner, Tony Two Fingers, and crooked detectives, Barry and O’Hara, team up to get to the bottom of the murders

The investigation sets its sights on recent club rehire, Dwayne, while local drag queens, Gloria Hole and Janet Fitness, battle for the stage and lime light.

The movie features local talent as well as local businesses such as The Dark Lady, Alley Cat and AS220. Other Rhode Island locations included in the film are Aurora, Friskie Fries, and The Eagle. 

The movie was inspired by Giallo films and 80s lasers. 

Click here to support the movie. 

See the Trailer Below 

 

Related Slideshow: 50 Movies Made in Rhode Island

Film crews have been coming to Rhode Island for quite some time now. Check out 50 of the more popular selections below!

Prev Next

Moonrise Kingdom

2012

Director: Wes Anderson

Cast: Bruce Willis, Edward Norton, Bill Murray Frances McDormand

This Oscar nominated film features many local landmarks including Fort Wetherill State Park, Bayfield Farm, and the Conanicut Lighthouse.

Prev Next

Mr. North

1988

Director: Danny Huston

Cast: Anthony Edwards, Robert Mitchum, Lauren Bacall

Shot in Newport, this comedy-drama features Anthony Edwards as a con man attempting to break into the 1920s Newport social scene. 

Prev Next

There's Something About Mary

1998

Directors: Peter and Bobby Farrelly

Cast: Cameron Diaz, Matt Dillon, Ben Stiller

Filmed partly in Providence, this movie was the highest-grossing comedy in 1998. 

Prev Next

Federal Hill

1994

Director: Michael Corrente

Cast: Nicholas Turturro, Anthony DeSando, Libby Langdon

Set in Providence's Federal Hill neighborhood, the movie marks the directorial debut of Pawtucket native Michael Corrente.

Prev Next

Age of Innocence

1993

Director: Martin Scorsese

Cast: Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer, Winona Ryder

This Oscar winning drama was partly filmed in Portsmouth.  

Prev Next

True Lies

1994

Director: James Cameron

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold

The ballroom scenes in the movie were filmed at the Rosecliff Mansion in Newport.

Prev Next

High Society

1956

Director: Charles Walters

Cast: Bing Crosby, Grace Kelly, Frank Sinatra

Nominated for two Academy Awards, the movie's opening shot features a flyover of Newport’s oceanfront mansions. 

Prev Next

Thirteen Days

2000

Director: Roger Donaldson

Cast: Kevin Costner, Bruce Greenwood, Steven Culp

This docudrama about the Cuban Missile Crisis was partly shot in Newport. 

Prev Next

Little Children

2006

Director: Todd Field

Cast: Kate Winslet, Patrick Wilson, Jennifer Connelly, Jackie Earle Haley

Shot partly in Providence, this critically acclaimed drama received three Academy Award nominations, including a Best Lead Actress nod for Kate Winslet.

Prev Next

R.I.P.D.

2013 

Director: Peter M. Lenkov

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jeff Bridges, Kevin Bacon

A car chase for this action-comedy was filmed in downtown Providence.

Prev Next

Amistad

1997

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Morgan Freeman, Anthony Hopkins, Dijimon Hounsou, Matthew McConaughey

Shot at the Rosecliff Mansion in Newport and the State House in Providence, this drama received four Academy Award nominations in 1998. 

Prev Next

Outside Providence

1999

Director: Michael Corrente

Cast: Shawn Hatosy, Amy Smart, Alec Baldwin

Filmed in multiple locations throughout Rhode Island, this movie is an adaptation of Peter Farrelly's 1988 novel of the same name.

Prev Next

Me, Myself & Irene

2000

Directors: Peter and Bobby Farrelly

Cast: Jim Carrey, Renée Zellweger. Chris Cooper, Robert Forster, Richard Jenkins

Filmed in Newport, Narragansett, Jamestown, and Galilee, this comedy centers on a Rhode Island State Trooper played by Jim Carrey. 

Prev Next

Evening

2007

Director: Lajos Koltai

Cast: Vanessa Redgrave, Claire Danes, Toni Collette, Meryl Streep

The film was primarily set in Newport and included large portions shot at Gooseberry Beach.

Prev Next

The Great Gatsby

1974

Director: Jack Clayton

Cast: Robert Redford, Mia Farrow, Sam Waterston, Bruce Dern

This Academy Award-winning drama was filmed in Newport at the Rosecliff Mansion on Bellevue Ave.

Prev Next

Self Storage

2013

Director: Tom DeNucci

Cast: Eric Roberts, Jonathan Silverman, Michael Berryman, Tom DeNucci

Filmed in a self storage facility in East Greenwich, this horror-comedy marks the directorial debut of Cranston native Tom DeNucci. 

Prev Next

27 Dresses

2008

Director: Anne Fletcher

Cast: Katherine Heigl, James Marsden, Malin Åkerman, Ed Burns

Shot throughout Rhode Island, locations included the Rosecliff and Marble House mansions in Newport and a beach in Charlestown.

Prev Next

Dan in Real Life

2007

Director: Anne Fletcher

Cast: Steve Carell, Juliette Binoche, Dane Cook, Alison Pill

Filmed primarily in Jamestown, the movie also features the Point Judith Lighthouse in Narragansett.

Prev Next

Hachi: A Dog's Tale

2009

Director: Lasse Hallström

Cast: Richard Gere, Joan Allen, Jason Alexander

Filmed primarily in Bristol and Woonsocket, other locations included the Columbus Theater in Providence and the University of Rhode Island in Kingston.

Prev Next

The Education of Charlie Banks

2007

Director: Fred Durst

Cast: Jesse Eisenberg, Jason Ritter, Eva Amurri

Shot partially in Brown University in Providence, the movie marks the directorial debut of Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst.

Prev Next

Meet Joe Black

1998

Director: Martin Brest

Cast: Brad Pitt, Anthony Hopkins, Claire Forlani

Warwick's Aldrich Mansion served as the residence of Anthony Hopkins' character in the film. 

Prev Next

Reversal of Fortune

1990

Director: Barbet Schroeder

Cast: Jeremy Irons, Glenn Close, Ron Silver

Jeremy Irons took home the Oscar for Best Actor for this drama, which was partly shot in Newport.

Prev Next

Underdog

2007

Director: Frederik Du Chau

Cast: Jason Lee, Peter Dinklage, Patrick Warburton, Amy Adams

Shot entirely in Rhode Island, filming locations included Hope High School on the East Side of Providence.

Prev Next

Tanner Hall

2009

Directors: Francesca Gregorini, Tatiana von Furstenberg

Cast: Rooney Mara, Georgia King, Brie Larson

Shot in Providence and Newport, the film marks the the directorial debut of Brown University graduates Francesca Gregorini and Tatiana von Furstenberg.

Prev Next

Dumb and Dumber

1994

Directors: Peter and Bobby Farrelly

Cast: Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Lauren Holly

Scenes from the beginning of this comedy were filmed on location in Providence, including a shot of the Big Blue Bug.

Prev Next

Irrational Man

2015

Director: Woody Allen

Cast: Emma Stone, Joaquin Phoenix, Parker Posey

Shot entirely in Rhode Island, filming locations included the Chez Pascal: a cafe located on Hope Street in Providence. 

Prev Next

Infinitely Polar Bear

2015

Director: Maya Forbes

Cast: Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, Imogene Wolodarsky

Shot in Providence, this comedic drama tells the story of a manic-depressive man who tries to win his wife back by taking care of their two daughters while she attends business school.  

Prev Next

Dumb and Dumber To

2014

Directors: Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly

Cast: Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, Rob Riggle

Scenes from the beginning of this comedy were filmed in Providence: including the iconic Big Blue Bug. 

Prev Next

Exeter

2015

Director: Marcus Nispel

Cast: Brittany Curran, Stephen Lang, Kelly Blatz

This horror, thriller film, originally titled Blackmask, was filmed at to the Ladd School in Exeter which closed in the 1990s. 

Prev Next

Bleed for This

2015

Director: Ben Younger

Cast: Miles Teller, Katey Sagal, Ciarán Hinds 

This film, telling the story of Vinny Paz nicknamed "The Pazmanian Devil", was filmed at the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence. 

Prev Next

Missing William

2014

Director: Kenn MacRae

Cast: Brandon Routh, Courtney Ford, Reid Scott

This movie shows scenic locations from around Rhode Island. 

Prev Next

Subconscious

2015

Director: Georgia Hilton

Cast: Tim Abell, Aleisha Force, Tom Stedham

Some of the filming for this mystery thriller was done from Newport.

Prev Next

Erebus

2014

Director: Rick Laprade

Cast: Michael Berryman, Michael A. LoCicero, Ally Tully

This water-based horror thriller uses Block Island's coastline as a backdrop. 

Prev Next

Ten

2014

Directors: Sophia Cacciola, Michael J. Epstein

Cast: Jade Sylvan, Molly Carlisle, Molly Devon 

Parts of this horror mystery were filmed in Barrington.

Prev Next

The Proposal

2009

Director: Anne Fletcher

Cast: Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, Mary Steenburgen

Although much of this movie was filmed in other states, part of this romantic comedy was filmed in Newport. 

Prev Next

Lolita

1962

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Cast: James Mason, Shelley Winters, Sue Lyon

This highly controversial black comedy had filming locations in both Westerly and Newport. 

Prev Next

Hall Pass

2011

Director: Bobby Farrelly, Peter Farrelly

Cast: Owen Wilson, Jason Sudeikis, Christina Applegate

This comedic romance had a filming location in Providence. 

Prev Next

Mystic Pizza

1988

Director: Donald Petrie

Cast: Annabeth Gish, Julia Roberts, Lili Taylor

Although primarily filmed in Mystic, Connecticut, part of the movie was filmed at Watch Hill in Westerly. 

Prev Next

Celeste & Jesse Forever

2012

Director: Lee Toland Krieger

Cast: Rashida Jones, Andy Samberg, Elijah Wood

The wedding scene of this romantic comedy was filmed in Middletown. 

Prev Next

Mermaids

1990

Director: Richard Benjamin

Cast: Cher, Bob Hoskins, Winona Ryder

Although much of this movie was shot in Massachusetts, this dramatic comedy had a filming location in Pawtucket. 

Prev Next

American Buffalo

1996

Director: Michael Corrente

Cast: Dustin Hoffman, Dennis Franz, Sean Nelson

This movie drama was filmed in Pawtucket. 

Prev Next

Wind

1992

Director: Carroll Ballard

Cast: Matthew Modine, Jennifer Grey, Cliff Robertson

This sport related action drama had portions filmed in both Newport and Jamestown. 

Prev Next

Kiss the Bride

2002

Director: Vanessa Parise

Cast: Amanda Detmer, Sean Patrick Flanery, Brooke Langton

Part of this movie was filmed at Watch Hill in Westerly. 

Prev Next

They Were Expendable

1945

Director: John Ford, Robert Montgomery

Cast: Robert Montgomery, John Wayne, Donna Reed

This world war two naval film had a portion of the movie shot from Melville in Portsmouth. 

Prev Next

Tell Tale

2009

Director: Michael Cuesta

Cast: Josh Lucas, Lena Headey, Brian Cox

This Sci-fi horror film was shot in many locations around Rhode Island including Woonsocket, Pawtucket, Central Falls, and Providence

Prev Next

Normal Adolescent Behavior

2007

Director: Beth Schacter

Cast: Amber Tamblyn, Ashton Holmes, Kelli Garner

This movie, which was an official selection of the 2007 Tribeca Film Festival, was filmed in Rhode Island. 

Prev Next

Murderball

2005

Directors: Henry Alex Rubin, Dana Adam Shapiro

Cast: Joe Soares, Keith Cavill, Mark Zupan

Part of this documentary about quadriplegics who play full-contact rugby in wheelchairs was filmed in Providence. 

Prev Next

The Clique

2008

Director: Michael Lembeck

Cast: Elizabeth McLaughlin, Ellen Marlow, Sophie Anna Everhard

This family comedy about a girl's struggles in middle school was filmed in Rhode Island. 

Prev Next

November Criminals

2016

Director: Sacha Gervasi

Cast: Chloë Grace Moretz, Ansel Elgort, Catherine Keener

This movie is set to come out in 2016. 

Prev Next

Pretty Dead Things

2006

Director: Richard Griffin

Cast: Patrick Pitu, William DeCoff, Danielle Lozeau

This horror movie was filmed in Pawtucket, Providence, and Westerly.

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 
Delivered Free Every
Day to Your Inbox

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

X

 
:!