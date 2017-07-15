PC Starts Marketing New License Plates

Providence College announced that students, faculty, staff, alumni, fans and friends of the school who live in Rhode Island can apply for their own PC license plates.

“Just about one year ago, Governor Raimondo signed a bill into law allowing any college or university based in the state to have their own license plate design, provided the design met Rhode Island Division of Motor Vehicle (DMV) requirements. It took us some time to agree on a design and get it approved by DMV and the RI State Police, but we are now ready to begin marketing the plates. We think demand for the plates will be strong, not only from our Rhode Island alumni and people who have a direct connection to Providence College, but also from the many fans of our athletic teams who live in state,” said Steven J. Maurano, PC’s associate vice president for public affairs, government and community relations.

PC License Plates

The license plates cost $40.00, of which $20.00 will go to the Division of Motor Vehicles to help cover production of the plates. The remaining $20.00 will go to PC and be deposited into the College’s Angel Fund, which provides financial assistance to PC students who encounter unexpected and extraordinary financial challenges during their time in college.

The DMV will not start production of the PC license plates until the College has received a minimum order of 900 qualified applications. Once that number is reached and the minimum threshold is certified by DMV, applicants will be contacted by the College with instructions on how to obtain their new plate.

Applicants may keep their current plate number if it is five digits or less; six-digit numbers are not eligible.

