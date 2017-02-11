PC Set to Host #22 Butler on Saturday

The Providence College Friars look to upset a nationally ranked team for the second time this season when they welcome #22 Butler to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center on Saturday afternoon.

The Friars come in after suffering back-to-back losses to Villanova and Seton Hall and three losses in their last four games overall.

“We have played hard over the last four games, it is just not resulting in wins,” said PC Head Coach Ed Cooley following the road loss to Seton Hall.

Tip-off for Saturday’s game is set for 4 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Last Game vs Butler

PC last played Butler in their second Big East game of the season back on January 2. The Friars lost the game 78-61 to fall to 0-2 in conference play. The Bulldogs were ranked #13 in the country at the time.

In the game, Providence trailed 45-26 at the half, but in the second half managed to get back to within nine points, 65-56, before Butler would pull away.

Butler

The Bulldogs come in with an 8-4 record in the Big East and a 19-5 record overall.

Most recently, Butler is coming off a 68-65 win over Marquette in their last game, but had dropped two straight games before that.

Butler is led by forward Kelan Martin who averages 15.7 points per game while shooting 40% from the field.

PC Basketball - 2 Things to Watch

Closing Games Out

The Friars have been in position to win at least three or four more games this season, but have not been able to close games out.

In PC’s last game against Seton Hall, they led by as many as 15 points in the first half but saw the Pirates get to within one point before half-time.

The Friars led by one with 36 seconds left before Alpha Diallo committed a foul and Seton Hall’s Desi Rodriguez made one of two shots to tie the game.

After PC Head Coach Ed Cooley did not call a timeout, the Friars had the ball with 30 seconds left, but would not get a shot off.

Missed free throws and other missed opportunities would cost the Friars in OT.

In prior games, PC was up by nine with less than two minutes to play before losing to DePaul in regulation. Providence led for most of the second half at home against St. John’s before missed free throws helped St. John’s get back in the game and eventually win it. PC had the final possession in that game with a chance to win, but would not get a shot off.

Against Villanova, the Friars got to within two points in the final two minutes before the Wildcats closed the game on a 7-0 run.

Fast Start

Playing the #21 team in the country, Providence needs to get off to a fast start to give them confidence and get the home crowd behind them.

The Friars have been able to rally from early deficits in previous games, both home and on the road, but playing from in front is easier.

For more on the game, GoLocal teams with Graphiq.

Related Slideshow: Starting Lineup Projections for URI, PC, Bryant & Brown Basketball Teams

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.