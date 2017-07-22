Welcome! Login | Register

Pawtucket Arts Festival Announces Schedule of Events, Performers

Saturday, July 22, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Pawtucket Arts Festival schedule and performers announced

The Pawtucket Arts Festival has announced the schedule of events and performers for the 19th annual festival which is set to take place in September.

“For 19 years, the Pawtucket Arts Festival has celebrated our city’s substantial creative and cultural identity. This year’s festival aims to showcase an ever wider array of visual and performance art offerings from the many cultural and ethnic groups who call Pawtucket home,” said Festival Chairman, John Baxter, Jr

The festival is set to take place from August 27 through the end of September.

“Pawtucket has such a vibrant arts community, which we are proud to display all month long. Thank you to the board members, volunteers, and participants for making this event a success for the past 19 years. We hope residents and visitors will join us in celebrating the diverse culture of our city,” said Mayor Donald Grebien.

Live performances include:

  • Johnny Watson Jr Blues Band
  • Greg Abate Jazz Quartet 
  • Arc Iris
  • Sidy Maiga and Afrimanding
  • Chachi Carvalho 
  • Cowboy and Lady 
  • Ian Fitzgerald
  • Atwater-Donnelly
  • Eastern Medicine Singers 
  • Magnolia
  • Czesare Santana
  • The Rhody Center for World Music and Dance
  • Kim Trusty
  • Becky Bass
  • The Rhode Island Black Storytellers

 

The Pawtucket Arts Festival full schedule of events includes:

  • S.A.M. Fest
  • Pawtucket Arts Festival Poster Artist Exhibition
  • Mixed Magic Theatre ‘Colorways’
  • Pawtucket Restaurant Week
  • Curtain U
  • Slater Park Fall Festival
  • RI Music Hall of Fame Tours
  • RIWS ‘Art in Autumn’ Show Opening
  • Revel Factory Expressive Arts Tapestry
  • Pops in the Park
  • RI-Chinese Dragon Boat Races & Taiwan Day Festival
  • Aurea ‘Of Nature Composed’ at Slater Mill
  • Family Arts Day at Jacqueline M Walsh School for the Performing Arts
  • PawSox Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival
  • The Samaritans of RI Jonathan Edwards Benefit Concert
  • RHD-RI ‘Out There Art Fair’
  • XOS Exchange Street Open Studios
  • Oktoberfest
  • Galway Kinnell Poetry Contest
  • Pawtucket Film Festival
 

