Pawtucket Arts Festival Announces Schedule of Events, Performers

The Pawtucket Arts Festival has announced the schedule of events and performers for the 19th annual festival which is set to take place in September.

“For 19 years, the Pawtucket Arts Festival has celebrated our city’s substantial creative and cultural identity. This year’s festival aims to showcase an ever wider array of visual and performance art offerings from the many cultural and ethnic groups who call Pawtucket home,” said Festival Chairman, John Baxter, Jr

The festival is set to take place from August 27 through the end of September.

“Pawtucket has such a vibrant arts community, which we are proud to display all month long. Thank you to the board members, volunteers, and participants for making this event a success for the past 19 years. We hope residents and visitors will join us in celebrating the diverse culture of our city,” said Mayor Donald Grebien.

Live performances include:

Johnny Watson Jr Blues Band

Greg Abate Jazz Quartet

Arc Iris

Sidy Maiga and Afrimanding

Chachi Carvalho

Cowboy and Lady

Ian Fitzgerald

Atwater-Donnelly

Eastern Medicine Singers

Magnolia

Czesare Santana

The Rhody Center for World Music and Dance

Kim Trusty

Becky Bass

The Rhode Island Black Storytellers

The Pawtucket Arts Festival full schedule of events includes:

S.A.M. Fest

Pawtucket Arts Festival Poster Artist Exhibition

Mixed Magic Theatre ‘Colorways’

Pawtucket Restaurant Week

Curtain U

Slater Park Fall Festival

RI Music Hall of Fame Tours

RIWS ‘Art in Autumn’ Show Opening

Revel Factory Expressive Arts Tapestry

Pops in the Park

RI-Chinese Dragon Boat Races & Taiwan Day Festival

Aurea ‘Of Nature Composed’ at Slater Mill

Family Arts Day at Jacqueline M Walsh School for the Performing Arts

PawSox Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival

The Samaritans of RI Jonathan Edwards Benefit Concert

RHD-RI ‘Out There Art Fair’

XOS Exchange Street Open Studios

Oktoberfest

Galway Kinnell Poetry Contest

Pawtucket Film Festival

