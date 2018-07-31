Over 50 Artists Rock Newport Folk Fest 2018 - SEE PHOTOS

Newport Folk Festival 2018 came to a close on Sunday.

This year's festival featured more than 50 performances to Fort Adams including a surprise performance from Mumford & Sons, Gary Clark Jr., Nels Cline, Cheech and Chong and more.

GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights of the closing day of another extraordinary weekend of fantastic energy and music at the illustrious Newport Folk Festival.

See the Photos in the Slideshow Below

Newport Folk Fest 2018

