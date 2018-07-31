Over 50 Artists Rock Newport Folk Fest 2018 - SEE PHOTOS
Tuesday, July 31, 2018
This year's festival featured more than 50 performances to Fort Adams including a surprise performance from Mumford & Sons, Gary Clark Jr., Nels Cline, Cheech and Chong and more.
GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights of the closing day of another extraordinary weekend of fantastic energy and music at the illustrious Newport Folk Festival.
See the Photos in the Slideshow Below
Newport Folk Fest 2018
Photos courtesy of Rick Farrell/Mojo Photography
