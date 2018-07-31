Welcome! Login | Register

Over 50 Artists Rock Newport Folk Fest 2018 - SEE PHOTOS

Tuesday, July 31, 2018

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team, Photos by Rick Farrell/Mojo Photography

 

Gary Clark Jr. at Newport Folk Festival

Newport Folk Festival 2018 came to a close on Sunday. 

This year's festival featured more than 50 performances to Fort Adams including a surprise performance from Mumford & Sons, Gary Clark Jr., Nels Cline, Cheech and Chong and more. 

GoLocalProv was there to bring you all the highlights of the closing day of another extraordinary weekend of fantastic energy and music at the illustrious Newport Folk Festival.

Newport Folk Fest 2018

Photos courtesy of Rick Farrell/Mojo Photography 

Bryan Minto & Nick Noble

Margo Price

Moses Sumney

Jay Sweet

Glorietta

Lucius

Rachel & Vilray

Ben Harper & Charlie Muss

Sturgill Simpson

The Wood Brothers

St. Vincent

Darlingside

Jason Isbell

Tuck & Patti

Fantastic Negrito

Sidi Toure

Amanda Shires

JD McPherson

This is the Kit

Tyler Childers

Caamp

Phoebe Bridgers

Beneath the Sacred Mounta

Shakey Graves

Colter Wall

Jenny Lewis

Courtney Barnett

Hamilton Leithauser + Ros

Cheech & Chong

Mumford & Sons

Low Cut Connie

Curtis Harding

Bedouine

Hiss Golden Messenger

Lukas Nelson

Daniel Norgren

Tank & the Bangas

Valerie June

Twain

Nicole Atkins

Toots & the Maytals

Gary Clark Jr.

Charlie Parr

Bermuda Triangle

Brandi Carlile

Langhorne Slim

Glen Hansard

A Change is Gonna Come

The War & Treaty

Preservation Hall Jazz

Jen Cloher

Khruangbin

Passenger

The Weather Station

Nels Cline

The Lone Bellow

:!