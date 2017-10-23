slides: Osborne & Greene Jam The Greenwich Odeum
Monday, October 23, 2017
The duelling guitar virtuosos decided to join forces for their “Tourgether Fall 2017” tour, jamming to their own brand of rock, blues, and Americana.
Taking turns leading, while the other supplied accompanyment, the pair captivated a near-capacity crowd.
GoLocalProv was there to cover this display of excellent guitar workmanship.
See the slideshow below for photos.
The singer-songwriter duo of Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene rocked The Greenwich Odeum on Friday night.
