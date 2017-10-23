slides: Osborne & Greene Jam The Greenwich Odeum

The singer-songwriter duo of Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene rocked The Greenwich Odeum on Friday night.

The duelling guitar virtuosos decided to join forces for their “Tourgether Fall 2017” tour, jamming to their own brand of rock, blues, and Americana.

Taking turns leading, while the other supplied accompanyment, the pair captivated a near-capacity crowd.

GoLocalProv was there to cover this display of excellent guitar workmanship.

See the slideshow below for photos.

Photos courtesy of Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography.





































































