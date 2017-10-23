Welcome! Login | Register

slides: Osborne & Greene Jam The Greenwich Odeum

Monday, October 23, 2017

Photos by Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

 

The singer-songwriter duo of Anders Osborne and Jackie Greene rocked The Greenwich Odeum on Friday night.

The duelling guitar virtuosos decided to join forces for their “Tourgether Fall 2017” tour, jamming to their own brand of rock, blues, and Americana.

Taking turns leading, while the other supplied accompanyment, the pair captivated a near-capacity crowd.

GoLocalProv was there to cover this display of excellent guitar workmanship. 

