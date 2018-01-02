Organize + Energize: Your First Organizing Project of 2018
Tuesday, January 02, 2018
Do you have a filing cabinet that’s exploding at the seams? Haven’t been able to file papers in a while because the cabinet is so jammed you can’t fit one more piece of paper in it? This is a great time of year to purge your files and get you set up for the rest of the year! You should be doing this on a yearly basis. Go through and start decluttering your filing cabinet. Take everything out from the past year and beyond and decide whether to keep, toss, shred or archive in a seal tight bin.
You want to be as efficient and productive as possible and if your files are weighing you down, it’s time to lighten the load. If you do this every year, it’s going to be a breeze and only take half the time you think it will. Yes, it’s going to take you a while if you haven’t gone through your files in years, but remember, they didn’t accumulate overnight. Tackle it this year and you’ll be running like a well-oiled machine every year!
If you haven’t been functioning well with your filing system, now is the time to set up a new working organized system. You’re already working on taking files out of drawers so take it to the next step and re-organize. Empty out all the file drawers. Think about how you want to function with your files. Think about how you grab certain files and which files you want closest to you. You’ll want to use your filing cabinet for current papers. Keep old taxes and other archived papers in a seal tight bin out of your daily filing.
If you don’t even have a system for your files and all papers are just shoved in a drawer or all over the home, take this time to take everything out of those drawers, purge, and categorize what you’re keeping and develop a working organized system based around how you function. Now that you have your filing system up to date and organized, it’s going to be easy to create systems for the paper lying around the home
If you’re on the fence about tackling this project, think about how much time you’ve wasted searching for an important paper and how much stress it caused you. Once you purge and re-organize the files, you’re going to be ahead of the game going into 2018. You’ll feel 10 lbs. lighter, and you haven’t even started your diet yet!
Related Slideshow: Organize + Energize: 2017 Year in Review
How much do you need to be happy?
Everybody has so much stuff. Does it really make you happy? For most, they’re overwhelmed, anxious, and stressed out by all their stuff. As you head into 2018, think about what your stuff means to you. Does the important stuff get mixed in with the non-important stuff and does it all just blend in the walls?
Organizing your memorabilia.
If you’re disorganized, you’re going to find memorabilia all over your home. Make a plan in 2018 to get your memorabilia organized and contained. Everybody in your home should have a memorabilia bin.
5 Ways to create positive energy in a room.
If you’re sensitive to it, you’ll feel it the minute you walk into a home. Where there is clutter there is stagnant energy. Do you find that you’re always tired and sluggish? Check your surroundings and you may find your living space needs a dose of positive energy.
10 areas you find most challenging to organize
I’ve put together 10 spaces for you that I find my clients have a difficult time organizing. These are the areas that get neglected because you feel that it’s just too overwhelming to tackle. Just start decluttering. Don’t worry about getting organized.
6 tools I use to stay organized
I have a set of tools that I use on a daily basis that keeps me efficient and productive. How many of these tools do you use on a daily basis?
5 ways technology has ruined your productivity
I’m an old-school gal. If the internet and social media disappeared tomorrow, I probably wouldn’t miss it (except maybe the convenience of shopping)! I think technology has ruined so many things. Here are my thoughts.
8 things not to do when packing for your vacation
Planning on getting out of RI this winter? Are you the one who packs 30 outfits for a weekend vacation? You might want to read this article.
Related Articles
- Organize + Energize: 5 Ways to Create Positive Energy in a Room
- Organize + Energize: 10 Areas You Find Most Challenging to Get Organized
- Organize + Energize: 4 Spaces to Declutter in October
- LIVE: Four Areas to Organize With Your Kids
- Organize + Energize: Organizing Your Daily To-Do List
- Organize + Energize: 10 Organizing & Efficiency Tips for Small Business Owners
- Organize + Energize: 5 Ways an Organized Kitchen Will Save You Money
- Organize + Energize: Organizing Your Teen for Back to School
- Organize + Energize: Teachers! 8 Tips to Organize Your Classroom
- Organize LIVE: 10 Ways to Simplify Your Laundry Routine
- Organize + Energize: 4 Spaces to Declutter & Organize in September
- Organize + Energize: October is “Organize Your Medical Files” Month
- LIVE: Organize Your Kitchen For The Holidays in Seven Steps
- Organize + Energize: Email Clutter During the Holidays
- LIVE: 6 Tips To Organize Toys Before The Holidays
- Organize + Energize: Throwing Out Your Wedding Dress
- Organize + Energize: 4 Areas to Declutter in December
- Organize + Energize: A 2018 Guide to Decluttering
- Organize + Energize: 5 Simple Tips to Tackle Mail Clutter During the Holidays
- Organize + Energize: Give Experiences Instead of Things This Holiday Season
- Organize + Energize: Organize Your Entryway for the Holidays!
- Organize + Energize: 4 Areas to Declutter & Organize in November
- Organize + Energize: 10 Ways to Reduce Stress This Holiday Season
- LIVE: 7 Areas to Organize For The Holidays
- Organize + Energize: 2017 Year in Review