Organize + Energize: Welcome Spring! 6 Ways to Get Energized in Your Home!

Spring is here! It’s time to bring some fresh and new energy into your home. When you’re disorganized, you waste precious energy. You waste energy that could be transferred to tasks that really need attention and focus. When you’re surrounded by disorganization and chaos, it shifts the energy in your home or office from an uplifting energy to a sluggish, stagnant energy and it will weigh on you heavily. If your home is making you feel tired and sluggish, it’s time to make that change!

Do you feel like you are weighed down by mental clutter and disorganization? Are you functioning at your best? Here are 6 ways you can get energized by being organized.

Have designated spots. The less time you have to think about where things are in your home, the less energy you will expend. Items you use on a regular basis should have designated spots in the home. You have a home for your toothbrush, right? Think of all of the items you use on a regular basis. Where are they located now? Are they scattered all over the home? Grab them and designate spots for them.

Put yourself on speed dial. You should be able to perform daily tasks without much thought at all. Things you do on a regular basis every day should all have a process and a system. The less you have to think about something that you have to tackle, the more productive you will be.

Have less. The more you have, the more complicated your life becomes and with that comes stress. Excess stress will add to your mental clutter and zap your energy. How much of what’s in your home do you actually use? How much do you really need? Choose quality items over quantity of items that are never used.

Stop running around in circles. Use your time wisely. Do you find you are busy, but not productive? Are you exhausted by the end of the day and don’t know why? Start using to-do lists and begin planning and preparing. Take a minute to stop and plan your day and you’ll find that you just may have extra time and more energy throughout the day.

Delegate. Is doing too much for everybody zapping your energy? Can you start to delegate chores to your kids and other family members to make your life easier? Give them a little structure, independence and responsibility and you may find yourself with more energy.

Live simple. Streamline the way you function. In the home, think about the tasks you perform on a daily basis. Think about the laundry, dishes, cleaning the home. How difficult are you making these tasks? How often are you performing them? Streamline these processes to become more efficient and productive and less stressed.

There are many benefits to being organized. You will have more free time, you’ll save money and you’ll have less stress, more energy and people will have more confidence in you. If you feel like you are always drained and mentally fatigued; there is a way out. If you want to feel energized, now is the time to get organized.

Related Slideshow: 10 Areas You Find Most Challenging to Get Organized

Prev Next Paper in any form This was the most challenging space! 91% of people surveyed stated paper was their biggest headache. Just because we are in this digital age, people think paper is going to disappear. As long as we have mail, and paper at work, kid’s school papers, etc., paper is going to be around for a very long time. We need to develop systems to organize and maintain our paper clutter. Prev Next Closets To stay on top of an organized closet, you should be emptying your closet twice a year. Switch your closets in the spring and fall. This will force you to take inventory of the contents of the closet. You’ll never know what’s hiding in the back corners of your closet unless you take everything out. Prev Next Kitchen When was the last time you emptied your entire food closet down to bare shelves? I asked this question at my last presentation and not one person could remember. Some said the last time their food pantry was empty was when they first moved in and others stated it had been years. Have garbage bags on hand. In every kitchen I organize, we throw out at least three garbage bags of expired food. Prev Next Basement This is the black hole of the house. If an item doesn’t have a home, it usually gets thrown in the basement on a shelf. You’ll walk into the basement one day and wonder how did it get so bad? The first thing you need to do in the basement is declutter, then categorize items and then decide how you want to function going forward. Measure your space and choose shelving units that will fit what you need to hold. Block off 3 hours and don’t leave the basement during that time. Staying in the room will keep you focused. Prev Next Garage The garage is an area similar to the basement. The garage tends to be a drop spot for outdoor items and usually there isn’t any organization. Most tend to regret not organizing the garage when they find they can’t park their cars in the garage in the winter months when it’s snowing. Put this project on your to-do list this fall. Prev Next Office at work Most will say they don’t have time to tackle this area, but think about the time you are wasting by not being organized. The office can be challenging for some because you have paper, closet space, desk space and bookshelves. Most get overwhelmed and stressed just thinking about tackling this space. They think it’s easier to function this way than to actually tackle the project. Prev Next Kid’s rooms If your kids are over the age of 6, incorporate them in this process. If you don’t have the skill set to help them get organized, call in a professional to work one-on-one with them. If your kids are craving structure, it’s time for them to get organized. Prev Next Attic Another one of those black holes like the basement. You rarely venture into the attic and you continue to toss items in there that don’t have a home. The garage, basement and attic are really challenging areas because you don’t spend much time in them. Think about how you want to function in these spaces. Streamline and maximize this space. This room should have a purpose. Prev Next Linen closets When items are just thrown into this closet without being contained, chaos will ensue. Empty the entire closet, categorize, itemize and then measure the space. Purchase containers to match the space and what you have to hold. It’s all about maximizing space in this closet and being able to put your hand on something without moving five other items out of the way. Prev Next Photos This is a tough project even for people who are organized. Memorabilia items and photos are a challenge because as you go through them, you tend to reminisce. Save this for the last project on your list of areas to organize. Once you begin, just focus on tossing and keeping and then reminisce when the decluttering process is completed. Prev





































Next

Related Articles

Kristin Carcieri-MacRae, is an organizing & efficiency expert and owner of Organizing in RI. Kristin teaches her clients that living an organized lifestyle will save them time and money, decrease their stress levels and help them become more efficient and productive. Her articles have been published in local and national magazines. She has also given over 70 presentations throughout the state. Watch Kristin LIVE every Thursday at 3pm here on GoLocal LIVE with Molly O’Brien.