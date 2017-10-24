Organize + Energize: October is “Organize Your Medical Files” Month

Is all of your medical information organized? Can you find something when you’re searching for it or do you waste time, get frustrated and give up? You may have different types of medical information, but if it’s just thrown into one folder labeled medical or thrown into a pile, you’re not operating with an efficient system.

If you want to organize them in files, develop a working filing system going forward. Create files for each category of information that you have. You can keep them in a file drawer or keep them contained in a portable file box. Choose which system fits best for you and your family. Next time you go to search for a receipt or insurance payment, it will be exactly where it’s supposed to be.

If you choose to organize them digitally, follow the same process above, but use digital files and mimic the paper system.

Here are 5 tips to organize this information:

Grab all your medical files and bring them to a cleared flat surface. Just like any other organizing project, you won’t know what you have unless you take everything out of the file.

Start sorting and categorizing. Think about the categories of information that you have. You may have:

Medical Receipts

Explanation of Benefits

Lab work/Test Results

Insurance Information

Family member’s information

Medication information

Don’t forget your pets

Shred anything that is no longer useful to you. There may be papers that you thought you might have needed just in case, but now you no longer need them.

Create hanging files for each of the categories. If want to break out the categories, you can also create manila folders labeled within the green hanging files. Create a file for each family member.

To locate files quickly, file in alphabetical order. It will be easier to locate a file if it’s in alphabetical order as opposed to having your eye wander to try and find a folder.

This may seem like a daunting task to some, but you’ll waste more time and mental energy stressing about it. Going forward you’ll be able to know exactly where medical information gets filed when it arrives in the home. The piles won’t form and as soon as it arrives, you can immediately file it. When you need to refer to a piece of medical information, it will be at your fingertips. Remember to declutter these files every year. Mark the date on the calendar to release the mental clutter.

Kristin Carcieri-MacRae, is an organizing & efficiency expert and owner of Organizing in RI. Kristin teaches her clients that living an organized lifestyle will save them time and money, decrease their stress levels and help them become more efficient and productive. Her articles have been published in local and national magazines. She has also given over 70 presentations throughout the state. Watch Kristin LIVE every Thursday at 3pm here on GoLocal LIVE with Molly O’Brien.