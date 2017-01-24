Organize + Energize: Is Your Nightstand Giving you Nightmares?
Tuesday, January 24, 2017
What’s on your nightstand?
What’s taking up space on this nightstand and how much of it are you actually using? Does it really belong there? You are going to find medication, lotions, books, jewelry, money, memorabilia, electronics, hair accessories, gift cards, and I could list a hundred more things that I’ve found in this space when working with clients. You name it, I’ve probably found it!
Take inventory.
I want you to take everything off and out of this piece of furniture. As you touch each piece, make your piles of keep, toss, or move to another room. Categorize your keep items as you go. As you take inventory, really think about what needs to stay here and be honest about what you’re using on a daily or weekly basis.
Here’s a good gauge if you should keep it there: If it’s collecting dust, it’s been there too long and it’s either time to get rid of it or move it to another area in your home where it will get used.
Organize.
You’ll want this space to be as serene as possible, just like your bedroom. If you must keep small items here, keep them categorized and itemized in drawer organizers. Remember, that drawers in a nightstand are not supposed to be junk drawers or a catch all for things you don’t know what to do with. Really ask yourself, “How much do I need to keep here?” Remember, the least amount of distractions you have in the bedroom, the better you’ll sleep.
It’s time to tackle this quick project. It won’t be so overwhelming if you just schedule this one project on your calendar and commit to tackling it. Block off ½ an hour for this project. It’s not going to take you that long, but give yourself some structure and a time frame. Take note to how you feel once you accomplished this project.
Related Slideshow: Organize + Energize: 2016 Year in Review
6 Productivity Habits My Parents Taught Me When I Was Young
When both parents are disorganized at home, most of the time, their kids are following in their footsteps. The organizational skill set never gets passed down to the kids. If the kids see that it’s ok for mom and dad to live in disorganized spaces, then they believe it’s ok for them too! If you feel you can’t transfer that skill set to your kids, it may be time to call in a professional to help them with the process. You’ll be amazed at how much the kids love the process! I was fortunate to grow up with 2 parents that were organized, efficient and productive. Here are some of the habits they taught me.
6 Reasons You Need to Declutter
Most of my clients think I’m going to come over and tell them that they have to throw out all of their stuff. This is not true. My goal is to get you to become more efficient and productive. If there are things in your home that are no longer useful to you, we have a discussion about them before we get rid of anything. That being said, you have to declutter if you want to move forward. Here are 6 reasons you need to declutter.
Is Your Cluttered Bedroom Killing Your Mood?
How’s the ambiance in your bedroom these days? Clutter in the bedroom is a definite mood killer. You want your bedroom to be a place of serenity, relaxation, and a place to just unwind. Get the paper piles, piles of clothes, toys, bins, and other clutter out of the room and watch the magic happen. Interested? Read how clutter is killing your mood.
Are Your Magazines Collecting Dust?
If you have magazines that are collecting dust, it’s time to throw them out. You may be surprised at how old they are! Again, magazines collecting dust in the bedroom aren’t good for the chi in the room or any other room in the home. Here are some tips on how to control the magazines that enter your home.
PHOTO: Lifehacks.org
Are Your Kids Following Your Lead and Becoming Disorganized?
I love to see kids thrive in an organized home and as discussed in the first slide, it can be difficult to do that if the adults in the home are living in chaos. Watch how you take care of your spaces and see if you’re kids are picking up on your habits. Are your kids picking up on your disorganized habits?
5 Things to do After You've Organized Your Office
You’ve organized your office, now what? It takes work to maintain it. Six months down the road, you don’t want to end up working in disorganized chaos again, right? Put the work in and you’ll find you’re saving time, money, and you’ll be more efficient and productive. Here are 5 things to do after you’ve organized your office.
Related Articles
- Organize + Energize: Are You a Procrastinator?
- Organize + Energize: 9 Organizing Systems You’ll Need When Starting a Business
- Organize + Energize: 4 Reasons Why I don’t Post Before & After Pictures
- Organize + Energize: 3 Organizing Rrojects to Tackle This Fall
- Organize + Energize: Organize Your Medical Files in 5 Easy Steps
- Organize + Energize: Are Your Kids Following Your Lead & Becoming Disorganized?
- Organize + Energize: Back to School - Create a Homework Space
- Organize + Energize: Can Being Organized Really Help You Lose Weight?
- Organize + Energize: Are Your Magazines Collecting Dust?
- Organize + Energize: 9 Ways to Get Your Kids Organized for Back to School
- Organize + Energize: Be Prepared 5 Ways to Contain Kid’s Paper Clutter
- Organize + Energize: 8 Ways to Maximize Space in Your Home
- Organize + Energize: 7 Ways to Maximize Space in Your Kitchen for the Holidays
- Organize + Energize: 6 Tips to Organize Kid’s Toys Before The Holidays
- Organize + Energize: Plan & Prepare This Holiday Season
- Organize + Energize: 2016 Year in Review
- Organize + Energize: 9 Reasons You Need to get Organized Now!
- Organize + Energize: 4 Spaces to Declutter This Month
- Organize + Energize: Tips for Organizing Holiday Decorations
- Organize + Energize: 8 Ways to Organize Your Email Inbox
- Organize + Energize: Overwhelmed? You’re Not Alone
- Organize + Energize: Give Experiences Instead of Things This Holiday Season
- Organize + Energize: 5 Ways to Survive the Holidays
- Organize + Energize: Simplify Your Laundry Routine
- Organize + Energize: How Much do You Need to be Happy?
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It