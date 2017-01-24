Organize + Energize: Is Your Nightstand Giving you Nightmares?

Let’s face it, do you really want to wake up or go to sleep next to a dust-filled, cluttered nightstand? It’s usually one of the first things you see when you open your eyes in the morning and one of the last things you see when you close them at night. Is there so much clutter, that you’ve become so used to looking at it that you’ve forgotten what is actually taking up space there?

What’s on your nightstand?

What’s taking up space on this nightstand and how much of it are you actually using? Does it really belong there? You are going to find medication, lotions, books, jewelry, money, memorabilia, electronics, hair accessories, gift cards, and I could list a hundred more things that I’ve found in this space when working with clients. You name it, I’ve probably found it!

Take inventory.

I want you to take everything off and out of this piece of furniture. As you touch each piece, make your piles of keep, toss, or move to another room. Categorize your keep items as you go. As you take inventory, really think about what needs to stay here and be honest about what you’re using on a daily or weekly basis.

Here’s a good gauge if you should keep it there: If it’s collecting dust, it’s been there too long and it’s either time to get rid of it or move it to another area in your home where it will get used.

Organize.

You’ll want this space to be as serene as possible, just like your bedroom. If you must keep small items here, keep them categorized and itemized in drawer organizers. Remember, that drawers in a nightstand are not supposed to be junk drawers or a catch all for things you don’t know what to do with. Really ask yourself, “How much do I need to keep here?” Remember, the least amount of distractions you have in the bedroom, the better you’ll sleep.

It’s time to tackle this quick project. It won’t be so overwhelming if you just schedule this one project on your calendar and commit to tackling it. Block off ½ an hour for this project. It’s not going to take you that long, but give yourself some structure and a time frame. Take note to how you feel once you accomplished this project.

Related Slideshow: Organize + Energize: 2016 Year in Review

Prev Next 6 Productivity Habits My Parents Taught Me When I Was Young When both parents are disorganized at home, most of the time, their kids are following in their footsteps. The organizational skill set never gets passed down to the kids. If the kids see that it’s ok for mom and dad to live in disorganized spaces, then they believe it’s ok for them too! If you feel you can’t transfer that skill set to your kids, it may be time to call in a professional to help them with the process. You’ll be amazed at how much the kids love the process! I was fortunate to grow up with 2 parents that were organized, efficient and productive. Here are some of the habits they taught me. Read More Here Prev Next 6 Reasons You Need to Declutter Most of my clients think I’m going to come over and tell them that they have to throw out all of their stuff. This is not true. My goal is to get you to become more efficient and productive. If there are things in your home that are no longer useful to you, we have a discussion about them before we get rid of anything. That being said, you have to declutter if you want to move forward. Here are 6 reasons you need to declutter. Read More Here Prev Next Is Your Cluttered Bedroom Killing Your Mood? How’s the ambiance in your bedroom these days? Clutter in the bedroom is a definite mood killer. You want your bedroom to be a place of serenity, relaxation, and a place to just unwind. Get the paper piles, piles of clothes, toys, bins, and other clutter out of the room and watch the magic happen. Interested? Read how clutter is killing your mood. Read More Here Prev Next Are Your Magazines Collecting Dust? If you have magazines that are collecting dust, it’s time to throw them out. You may be surprised at how old they are! Again, magazines collecting dust in the bedroom aren’t good for the chi in the room or any other room in the home. Here are some tips on how to control the magazines that enter your home. Read More Here PHOTO: Lifehacks.org Prev Next Are Your Kids Following Your Lead and Becoming Disorganized? I love to see kids thrive in an organized home and as discussed in the first slide, it can be difficult to do that if the adults in the home are living in chaos. Watch how you take care of your spaces and see if you’re kids are picking up on your habits. Are your kids picking up on your disorganized habits? Read More Here Prev Next 5 Organizing Mistakes You Don’t Want to Make There are certain things you want to get right during the organizing process. It doesn’t have to be perfect, but there is some planning involved before you get organized. Here are 5 organizing mistakes you don’t want to make. Read More Prev Next 5 Things to do After You've Organized Your Office You’ve organized your office, now what? It takes work to maintain it. Six months down the road, you don’t want to end up working in disorganized chaos again, right? Put the work in and you’ll find you’re saving time, money, and you’ll be more efficient and productive. Here are 5 things to do after you’ve organized your office. Read More Prev

























Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

Kristin Carcieri-MacRae, is an organizing & efficiency expert and owner of Organizing in RI. Kristin teaches her clients that living an organized lifestyle will save them time and money, decrease their stress levels and help them become more efficient and productive. Her articles have been published in local and national magazines. Kristin's CD, Organizing Basics, is a 1-hour guide for the person who wants to get organized but doesn't know where to begin. She is also available for organizing workshops.