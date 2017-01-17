Organize + Energize: How Much do You Need to be Happy?
Tuesday, January 17, 2017
Being disorganized and having too much stuff will soon become a problem in the home. When there aren’t any systems to contain everything, it becomes a chaotic, stressful and an overwhelming environment. I’m not just talking about sentimental items here. Too much stuff also means, the unopened piles of mail, the magazines collecting dust, the random things sitting in your closets that you forgot you had and the piles of clothes in the closet that haven’t been worn in years.
Then you have items in your home that have meaning and are special to you, but after a while the really important things that mean something to you will mesh with the unimportant things. When you walk into your home, it ultimately all blends in together.
How does your home make you feel? Grab a pen and paper and answer the following questions. Jot down any thoughts that come to mind when answering these questions. Clearing the mental clutter and putting things on paper will help you through this process.
- Do you feel like your home is always chaotic?
- How many piles of paper and mail do you have throughout the home?
- Are you embarrassed to have people into your home?
- When was the last time you emptied your food pantry or clothes closets?
- Are you holding onto things that have no meaning to you? Will letting these items go give you a sense of freedom?
- Are your relationships suffering because of the clutter and disorganization?
- If you were told that you had to move tomorrow, how long would it take you to pack?
- How much money a month are you spending on a storage unit or extra garage?
- Is there a room in your home where the door is always shut? What’s your vision for this room?
- Do you find yourself saying there isn’t enough time in the day? Are you busy but not productive?
- Are you wasting money on items that never get used?
- Are you happy in your home?
You know you have too much, but it’s so overwhelming to tackle the project and you just don’t know where to begin. You also have to be ready to make the commitment to change and you have to be ready to declutter. You can’t get organized without decluttering first.
Are you ready to tackle this project? You will definitely hit a breaking point and you’ll wake up one day and say, “I’m ready.” I hope this article will make you think about how much you have and how decluttering and getting organized will make your life easier and allow you to become more efficient and productive. When you are ready, make a plan, break the process down and commit to tackling it.
6 Productivity Habits My Parents Taught Me When I Was Young
When both parents are disorganized at home, most of the time, their kids are following in their footsteps. The organizational skill set never gets passed down to the kids. If the kids see that it’s ok for mom and dad to live in disorganized spaces, then they believe it’s ok for them too! If you feel you can’t transfer that skill set to your kids, it may be time to call in a professional to help them with the process. You’ll be amazed at how much the kids love the process! I was fortunate to grow up with 2 parents that were organized, efficient and productive. Here are some of the habits they taught me.
6 Reasons You Need to Declutter
Most of my clients think I’m going to come over and tell them that they have to throw out all of their stuff. This is not true. My goal is to get you to become more efficient and productive. If there are things in your home that are no longer useful to you, we have a discussion about them before we get rid of anything. That being said, you have to declutter if you want to move forward. Here are 6 reasons you need to declutter.
Is Your Cluttered Bedroom Killing Your Mood?
How’s the ambiance in your bedroom these days? Clutter in the bedroom is a definite mood killer. You want your bedroom to be a place of serenity, relaxation, and a place to just unwind. Get the paper piles, piles of clothes, toys, bins, and other clutter out of the room and watch the magic happen. Interested? Read how clutter is killing your mood.
Are Your Magazines Collecting Dust?
If you have magazines that are collecting dust, it’s time to throw them out. You may be surprised at how old they are! Again, magazines collecting dust in the bedroom aren’t good for the chi in the room or any other room in the home. Here are some tips on how to control the magazines that enter your home.
PHOTO: Lifehacks.org
Are Your Kids Following Your Lead and Becoming Disorganized?
I love to see kids thrive in an organized home and as discussed in the first slide, it can be difficult to do that if the adults in the home are living in chaos. Watch how you take care of your spaces and see if you’re kids are picking up on your habits. Are your kids picking up on your disorganized habits?
5 Things to do After You've Organized Your Office
You’ve organized your office, now what? It takes work to maintain it. Six months down the road, you don’t want to end up working in disorganized chaos again, right? Put the work in and you’ll find you’re saving time, money, and you’ll be more efficient and productive. Here are 5 things to do after you’ve organized your office.
