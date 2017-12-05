Organize + Energize: Email Clutter During the Holidays

During the holidays, we see extreme activity in our email inboxes. The important emails get mixed in with the non-important ones and you get overwhelmed. How many of you are stressed out by the number of emails you’re receiving every day? You can put an end to this right now and get your sanity back.

Here are 5 tips you can use during this time.

Delete, delete, delete. Don’t have a use for an email that arrives in your inbox? Delete it immediately. Don’t let it hang around in your email inbox. It takes one second to delete an email, but so many of you choose to let them linger in your inbox.

Set up a separate email account. This is handy for the holidays. If you subscribe to your favorite stores, during the holidays you’re going to get bombarded with emails. If you’d like, you could create a separate email. Use it for non-work related emails, retail emails or your favorite newsletters.

Unsubscribe. Now is the time to take action and unsubscribe from any emails that you know you never want to receive again. You may be seeing emails that you don’t recognize. Tackle it now before it gets out of hand.

Create folders. Remember, you want to use your inbox as a to-do list. Leave emails in there that you want to be reminded to do. If you have a bunch of retail emails that you want to act on, create a folder and move them over to be viewed at another time. Be sure to remind yourself that these emails are in there so you don’t forget to refer to them. You can use your planner or alerts to remind you of expiration dates.

Maintain throughout the year. Stay on top of your emails and the process won’t be so overwhelming. Start this process now, and you’ll have a handle on your emails.

Don’t let email clutter add to the stress of the holidays. Stay on top of these emails and work on maintaining your emails. This will be one less stressor you have to deal with every day and during the holidays.

Need more motivation on organizing your emails? You can watch my segment on GoLocalProv LIVE with Molly O’Brien.

Kristin Carcieri-MacRae, is an organizing & efficiency expert and owner of Organizing in RI. Kristin teaches her clients that living an organized lifestyle will save them time and money, decrease their stress levels and help them become more efficient and productive. Her articles have been published in local and national magazines. She has also given over 70 presentations throughout the state. Watch Kristin LIVE every Thursday at 3pm here on GoLocal LIVE with Molly O’Brien.