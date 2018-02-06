Organize + Energize: Declutter & Organize Your Dog in 8 Easy Steps

If you have a dog, you know that the dog can take over the home like they own it. In our case, our Shih Tzu, Gigi, thinks she runs the household. Ok, she does run the house. Functioning in an organized house, we have structure and routines and we’ve found out that Gigi is picking up on our organized traits. If something is out of place or if we bring something new into the home, she’ll stare at it and know that it wasn’t there yesterday.

Your pets are part of your family, so they should have their own organized spaces too. Designate a space for them. This space could be a cabinet or a closet. Choose a space that is large enough to hold all of their belongings. When choosing an area for your pet, first take inventory of all of their belongings, measure the space and then choose an organizing solution that will best suit the space. The worst mistake you could make is purchasing products before you take inventory.

Here are 8 categories you can create for your dog:

Food. Keep all of their food and treats categorized together. You’ll no longer waste money purchasing too much food or too many treats. When everything is organized and contained in one area, you can make a shopping list from this area and you’ll never waste money again. It’s a preference, but you could store treats and food in clear, seal tight containers.

Medications. Just like us, pets have their medications too. They may have flea and tick medication and other medications you’ve accumulated over the years. Take inventory of the medication and declutter. You can categorize between items you use most often and items you only use when your pet is sick. Be sure to check for expiration dates.

Grooming. This category includes brushes, combs, sprays and wipes for all areas of the body. They have grooming products just like we do so we must organize and contain them. Categorize the products so when you need something, you can grab it immediately without having to move 5 items out of the way.

Clothes. The first thing you have to do is declutter their clothes. How many articles of their clothing are too small and no longer fit? If you would like to keep a couple for the memories, place them in a memorabilia box and store them with all of your memorabilia. They don’t need to be stored with the clothes your pet is wearing now. Looking to donate items? Check with your local pet shelter to see what types of donations they’re accepting.

Important dates. Keep track of flea and tick applications and vet appointments on the calendar. You’ll never miss another important date again.

Medical Records. Keep all important vet and store receipts filed and labeled. You can file their paper in the area of the home where you keep your paperwork. Create a system according to how you’d like to function. Categorize and label the folders. If you don’t have too much information, you can purchase an accordion file and label.

Leashes and outerwear. If you have a big inventory of leashes and outerwear, keep them contained and organized. Keep their daily leashes and outerwear near the door for easy access.

Toys. Let’s not forget one of the most important categories. Depending how many you have, they could take over the home just like children’s toys. Purchase a decorative container to hold the toys. Purchase one for each floor of your home if you must.

Try not to keep their items all over the home. Have a family meeting and discuss the systems you’ve just created. Talk about the benefits of keeping this space organized.

Kristin Carcieri-MacRae, is an organizing & efficiency expert and owner of Organizing in RI. Kristin teaches her clients that living an organized lifestyle will save them time and money, decrease their stress levels and help them become more efficient and productive. Her articles have been published in local and national magazines. She has also given over 70 presentations throughout the state. Watch Kristin LIVE every Thursday at 3pm here on GoLocal LIVE with Molly O’Brien.