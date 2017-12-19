Organize + Energize: A 2018 Guide to Decluttering

If you’ve been following my column, you’ll know that every month this year I gave you 4 areas to declutter.

How did you do? If you didn’t have a chance to get to these areas or if you missed some of the articles; Here’s a recap of every month.

As you read this article, plug these areas into your 2018 planner and use it as a guide next year to help you declutter.

Prev Next January It’s holiday clean up time. It’s a great time to get your kitchen back to normal after all of the holiday festivities. Here are your spaces: Expired food, refrigerator, freezer, spices. Prev Next February Most of these items are found in the bathroom or linen closet. Most of these items get neglected. Put these items on your list this month: Makeup, linens, nail polish, under the bathroom sink. Prev Next March Spring will be here soon. It’s a great time to check your first aid kits and get a head start on getting your closet organized. Break up these tasks and it won’t be so overwhelming. Expired meds, underwear, socks, jewelry. Prev Next April Get excited! It’s starting to get warmer outside! Time to switch out your closet to spring/summer! Tackle these areas next: Clothes, Shoes, belts, scarves, pocketbooks. Prev Next May Time to make room in the trunk for the beach chairs! Bring new energy into the home. Dust off and declutter those old magazines. Here are your spaces: Bathing suits, magazines, under the bed, trunk of car. Prev Next June How many of you had to park outside this winter and clean snow off of your car? This is the time to declutter and organize the garage! The kids are home too! Get them involved in these spaces: Garage, kid’s books, kid’s clothes, kid’s toys. Prev Next July Is your email inbox exploding? Are your desk drawers overflowing? Make a plan and mark these spaces on your calendar. Here are your spaces: Email, desk drawer, dust collectors, shed. Prev Next August Want more free space and an extra drawer in your home? Wasting money on a storage unit every month? Do you even know what’s in there? Here are your spaces: Junk drawer, den, books, storage unit. Prev Next September If mail is one of your sore spots, you may need to dedicate one month to focusing on it. It’s ok, take it one step at a time and just start decluttering. Don’t worry about organizing yet, just declutter. Here are your spaces: Mail, TV console, hall closet, spare bedroom closet. Prev Next October Get your closets ready for fall. It’s time to rotate them again. When was the last time you took a look around the basement and took inventory? Here are your spaces: Clothes, basement, drawer at work, fall decorations. Prev Next November Get your home ready for guests this holiday season. Tackle it now so you’re not running around stressing out at the last minute. Here are your spaces: Fridge, freezer, food pantry, dining room. Prev Next December Get ready for the holidays and beyond! Here are your spaces: Fridge, freezer, holiday decorations, out with the old (your choice), old taxes/papers. Prev

