Organize + Energize: 9 Reasons You Need to get Organized Now!

Embarrassed, stressed, anxious, stuck and overwhelmed? These are just some of the words my clients use to describe themselves. This is your year to feel better emotionally, physically, and mentally. You have to be ready to commit and realize that your disorganization is affecting your quality of life at work and at home.

Here are 9 reasons you need to get organized:

The energy in your home is stagnant. Your home is making you sick. When there is clutter and disorganization, there is stagnant energy. How are you sleeping at night? Do you find that you’ve become anxious and just aren’t feeling comfortable in your home? When the energy starts flowing in your home again, you’ll immediately start to feel better.

You spend countless hours searching for things. You’re wasting precious time. If you’re walking around in circles in your home or office searching for items, it’s time to get organized. When you’re organized, there’s a place for everything. You’ll be able to find something when you’re looking for it and go about your day without any unwanted stress.

You’re wasting money. So many people will say that they can’t afford an organizing expert. Think about how many items you’ve purchased in the last few years that you still haven’t used. Think about all of the money that’s been wasted by paying bills late or forgetting to pay them. How many times have you looked for an item in your home, couldn’t find it so you went out and purchased another one? Evaluate what you’re spending your money on and I’ll bet you have enough to hire an organizer!

You have one room in your home where you can’t see the floor. There is one room in your home that you drop items in that don’t have a home. The door to this room usually stays shut and nobody is allowed in. I bet there are some things buried in that room that you have been looking for or forgot you had. Creating a purpose for every room in your home will solve this problem.

You have piles of mail that haven’t been opened. You have mail exploding out of drawers, in cabinets, on the top of your desk and flooding the dining room table. You probably leave it there because the process to tackle it is just too overwhelming. Are you tired of looking at these piles?

You’re embarrassed to have guests into your home. Do you have a panic attack when the doorbell rings and it’s an unexpected visitor? You love to entertain, but haven’t been able to have guests over because you don’t want them to see how disorganized and cluttered your home is. Get past this embarrassment and let’s to do something about it!

You can’t see the bottom of your clothes closet floor. If you have to step over clothes to get into your closet, it’s time to declutter, downsize, and get organized. It’s time to evaluate what you’re wearing and what you aren’t. It’s much easier to get ready in the morning when you’re working with a streamlined and organized closet.

Mentally, you feel like you’re moving in 10 different directions. You feel like your head is going to explode. You may be a little anxious and stressed. Start using a to-do list. Clear the mental clutter. Get it out of your head and onto paper.

You’ve had a life changing event that has thrown you for a loop. Maybe you just went through a break up or are going through a divorce. A family member may have passed or you have just moved into a new home. Any of these life events will sometimes turn your life upside down. You may have been an organized person before this change, but now you’ve let things go and before you know it, things are out of control and you are finding it difficult to get back to where you were several months ago.

Think you can’t get organized? Everybody can get organized and at any time! It’s just takes a little patience, skills, and hard work, but you have to be ready! If these areas I mentioned above are dragging you down, think about making a change. You’ll feel better emotionally, mentally, and physically. What’s holding you back?

Kristin Carcieri-MacRae, is an organizing & efficiency expert and owner of Organizing in RI. Kristin teaches her clients that living an organized lifestyle will save them time and money, decrease their stress levels and help them become more efficient and productive. Her articles have been published in local and national magazines. Kristin's CD, Organizing Basics, is a 1-hour guide for the person who wants to get organized but doesn't know where to begin. She is also available for organizing workshops.