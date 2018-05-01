Organize + Energize: 8 Things You Can Get Rid of That Are Mentally Weighing You Down

I love writing these articles of things to get rid of now.

This article is focused on getting rid of things that are mentally weighing you down.

Sometimes you can feel like you’re carrying an extra fifty pounds on your back.

Think about the following and it might make you realize that many of these things are weighing you down.

You’ll feel so much lighter when you get rid of things that no longer help you mentally.

You’ll think clearer and you’ll be happier.

Try and least one and let me know how you feel!

See the 8 Things to Get Rid of in the Slideshow Below

Related Slideshow: 8 Things You Can Get Rid of That Are Mentally Weighing You Down - April 2018

Prev Next Social media You don’t have to get rid of it, just take a break. It’s very therapeutic to take a break now and then. You’ll realize how much more you’re getting done throughout the day when you’re not checking Facebook every hour. Prev Next Junk food Summer is almost here and if you want to get your summer body back, it’s time to get rid of the junk food in the house. Bring in fresh fruits and veggies and start planning and preparing your meals. Start eating clean and you’ll feel so much lighter. Prev Next Reality shows that make you stressed Take a hiatus from drama-filled reality TV shows. Sometimes all of the yelling back and forth will give you a headache. Prev Next Toxic people Take a break from people that weigh you down, cause you stress and are drama-filled. Not much more needs to be written. Prev Next Sentimental items No, not the ones that you love and give you fond memories. I want you to get rid of the ones that cause you pain when you look at them. Get rid of the ones that make you sad and bring up not-so-great memories. Prev Next One bad habit We all have bad habits. Whether it’s a bad habit that affects your health or it’s just a habit that you personally need to work on to make you a better person, think about what you can do to eliminate it. Prev Next Saying yes to everything Work on saying, “no”! If you don’t want to do something, don’t do it and don’t feel bad about saying no. Sometimes you need to say no to things you don’t want to do so you can make room for things you really want to do. Prev Next Emotional baggage Holding grudges and not forgiving people will add toxicity to your life. It will weigh you down. How long have you been holding on to it? Do you even remember what the issue was about? It may be time to let this go and free yourself. Prev





























Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

Kristin Carcieri-MacRae, is an organizing & efficiency expert and owner of Organizing in RI. Kristin teaches her clients that living an organized lifestyle will save them time and money, decrease their stress levels and help them become more efficient and productive. Her articles have been published in local and national magazines. She has also given over 70 presentations throughout the state. Watch Kristin LIVE every Thursday at 3pm here on GoLocal LIVE.