Organize + Energize: 7 Ways to Find More Time in Your Day

Are you constantly telling people that you’re too busy and there aren’t enough hours in the day? Have you ever stopped to think that you might be wrong? Do you tell yourself that you’re too busy to do something but you really just don’t feel like doing it? What are you making a priority and what’s falling to the side because you really don’t feel like tackling it?

If you really think you’re too busy to tackle projects, then you might need to re-evaluate your time management skills. Think about if you’re being productive or just being busy. Do you run around all day, but feel like you’re not getting much done? It’s time to make a change!

I’d like you to try an exercise this week. For the next 7 days, I want you to evaluate how you function on a day-to-day basis. Keep a small notebook or 7 pieces of paper labeled with the day and date. If you’ve ever kept a food or exercise journal, this will be easy and it will only be for 7 days. Below is a list of things I want you to keep track of during this time.

Log your time on social media. As soon as you log onto any social media outlet, I want you to jot down your beginning time and your end time. Note which social media outlets you visited and jot the time next to it.

Log your time spent running errands. Whether it’s food or clothes shopping, taking the kids to their activities or running out for some necessities, jot it down. Jot down where you went, which part of the state you were in and length of time.

Evaluate your email process. At work and at home, sometimes it’s easier to pick up the phone and call somebody. Have you ever sent an email back and forth so many times you wished you had picked up the phone? Sometimes emails get misinterpreted and more emails have to be sent to clarify what was said. If you have to send an email this week that you think might end up getting bounced back and forth, think about if calling might be a better option. Jot down how many emails you received that ended up getting unnecessarily bounced back and forth. This goes for texts too!

How often do you get distracted? Do you lose focus easily? How many unfinished projects do you have lying around your home or at work? Jot down how many times you get distracted and get sidetracked from the task at hand. If you have a task you need to complete, set a time limit. You’ll be more aware of time when you set limits. This will also help you limit distractions because you know you have a task to complete and a time frame to complete it.

Are you disorganized? If you’re disorganized, getting organized will solve more than half of the issues you’re having with time management. Check your surroundings during this exercise. Do you find that your surroundings are chaotic? You won’t be able to become more efficient and productive if you aren’t working in an organized environment. During this exercise, jot down how many times you have to go to look for an item you need and how much time is wasted searching for it. Also, make note as to how overwhelmed you get on a daily basis just walking around your home.

Do you have any routines? During this week, jot down anything that you can do to create some structure. Do you have specific days you do laundry, or clean the house? Try to give yourself some structure and create daily/weekly routines. Do your kids have activities the same times every week? Are there certain routines you can build in around these activities?

What are you complaining about? When you say you don’t have enough time or are too busy, can you back it up? During this exercise you’ll see where you have spare time and how you’re using it. It will be an eye opener to see how you’re really spending your time.

At the end of this exercise, take a minute to evaluate what took place during the 7 days. Do you think you may have wasted precious time? Have you noticed that you don’t have any processes or structure during the week? Now it’s time to get you more time in your day by basically planning and preparing your week ahead by managing your time better. Your entire week is in front of you on paper, you have an idea of what you were doing and where you’ve spent most of your time. Evaluate where you are wasting time and where you can be more productive.

I believe there is always a more efficient and productive way to tackle a task. Re-evaluate how you are functioning on a daily basis and you may be surprised at what you find at the end of this exercise.

Kristin Carcieri-MacRae, is an organizing & efficiency expert and owner of Organizing in RI. Kristin teaches her clients that living an organized lifestyle will save them time and money, decrease their stress levels and help them become more efficient and productive. Her articles have been published in local and national magazines. She has also given over 70 presentations throughout the state. Watch Kristin LIVE every Thursday at 3pm here on GoLocal LIVE with Molly O’Brien.

