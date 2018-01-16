Organize + Energize: 6 Tips to Help Newly Engaged & Overwhelmed Brides to be

Congratulations on your engagement! Not to be a downer during this exciting time, but, if you’re disorganized, it can be the most stressful event of your life! I’m here to help you break the process down and relieve some of the stress. Each quarter this year, I’ll be writing an article relating to weddings and how you can get organized for your big day!

Once you pick a date, it’s time to start planning!

If you’re newly engaged, here are 6 tips to help you with the feeling of overwhelm:

Take a deep breath and exhale. If you plan and prepare and stay on track with your checklists, everything is going to be ok. You’ll be able to enjoy this exciting time and relax knowing that you have a good handle on everything.

Start using a calendar and a daily to-do list ASAP! I’m not going to sugar coat anything. You’re going to have mental clutter during this time. It’s so important to use a calendar and daily to-do lists. It’s going to release the mental clutter and you won’t be wondering if you forgot to do something. I’d prefer you use a paper calendar so you can see your entire month/year in front of you. Start releasing the mental clutter and write down appointments, time needed to research, phone calls, etc.

Create a binder or digital folder. Purchase a binder or if you’re a digital gal, create a file folder with categories within the file. Start with tabbing out the binder with categories i.e., Church, Reception, Flowers, Attire, Transportation, Rehearsal Dinner, etc. Within those tabbed sections, create excel spreadsheets with vendor names, appointment times, fees, payments made, etc. and add this paper to the tabbed sections. Create checklists. Refer to this binder often. It’s going to be your bible during this time.

Set aside time to plan and prepare. Life isn’t going to stop during this time, so aside from everything going on in your life, you have to make time to plan your wedding. Once you have your binder in place, each week take a look at your calendar and find some holes in your day where you can focus on planning. Schedule them in your calendar. You won’t have to get stressed wondering where you’re going to find the time to schedule and attend appointments. If you plan and prepare your weeks, you’ll be in great shape!

Start making appointments now. Start scheduling appointments for your venue, invitations, hair, makeup, cake, etc. If you have a venue in mind, visit and schedule it now. If you have a favorite makeup artist, schedule them now. These professionals fill their schedules quickly, and if you know you want them, book them now!

Don’t procrastinate. Get what you can get done now so you can relax later. There will be a lull in planning once you schedule the major vendors. If you’re disorganized and scattered, you’ll never be able to enjoy the lull.

If you start out ahead of the game and plan and prepare early on, you’ll be less overwhelmed and you’ll feel like you have a really good handle on everything. It’s only going to be stressful if you allow it to be. This time between your engagement and wedding will fly by. Enjoy it and don’t let the stress of planning ruin this time.

