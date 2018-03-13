Organize + Energize: 6 Tips to Choosing an Organized Real Estate Agent

Moving can be a stressful time. Choosing the right agent can help make this process a little less stressful.There are many characteristics that you’ll be looking for in an agent. Get organized in your planning and think about what type of agent will bet the best match for you. An organized agent may not be at the top of your list, but it is one characteristic that you may want to think about.

Here are 6 tips to help you recognize an organized agent:

Attention to detail. An organized agent will listen attentively to everything you have to say and will take notes. If they have been in the business awhile, they have worked out the kinks and will be able to put out a fire efficiently and with little sweat. You will rarely, if ever, have to ask them to do something twice. They have processes and procedures in place to help them work efficiently.

Time management. An organized agent will return calls and emails in a timely manner. They will show up on time to appointments. They won’t forget about appointments. If you hear them mention they are always running late, take it as a warning, it shouldn’t be something to brag about. Your time is just as important as theirs and they should respect that.

Presentation. What is your first meeting like with this agent? Are they disheveled, frazzled or look like they are running in 10 different directions? We all know you never get a second chance to make a first impression. On your first meeting, they should be bringing their “A” game. Look for an agent that takes pride in their job.

Focused. An organized agent will be focused and will not get distracted easily. They can see clearly and don’t have much mental clutter. They won’t take on more than they can handle and will sometimes surprise you with how well they work. A focused agent is a productive agent. Look for an agent that has systems in place and functions like a well-oiled machine.

Office presentation. If you are walking into an office that is chaotic and disorganized, chances are the agent’s mind is going to be that way also. If there is paper all over their desk, sticky notes all over their computer, a cluttered bulletin board or files everywhere, it’s definitely a sign of a disorganized agent. You’ll be asking yourself questions like: Will my personal information get lost or mixed in with another client’s information? How efficiently is this agent going to function and how will they handle my business? Look for an agent that has his “stuff” together.

The second office. Many agents use their car as a second office. If your first meeting is on location, take a quick peak inside their car. It will be a reflection of how they function. If they have files, paperwork or trash throughout their car, it’s a pretty good sign that they are disorganized.

If you are stressed out about selling your home, and maybe you are a little disorganized, choose an agent that is organized, focused and pays attention to detail. You’ll be a little less stressed knowing you are in good hands. You want to be treated like you are their number one priority. Look for an agent that will give you their full attention and cater to your needs.

This was the most challenging space! 91% of people surveyed stated paper was their biggest headache. Just because we are in this digital age, people think paper is going to disappear. As long as we have mail, and paper at work, kid's school papers, etc., paper is going to be around for a very long time. We need to develop systems to organize and maintain our paper clutter. Closets To stay on top of an organized closet, you should be emptying your closet twice a year. Switch your closets in the spring and fall. This will force you to take inventory of the contents of the closet. You'll never know what's hiding in the back corners of your closet unless you take everything out. Kitchen When was the last time you emptied your entire food closet down to bare shelves? I asked this question at my last presentation and not one person could remember. Some said the last time their food pantry was empty was when they first moved in and others stated it had been years. Have garbage bags on hand. In every kitchen I organize, we throw out at least three garbage bags of expired food. Basement This is the black hole of the house. If an item doesn't have a home, it usually gets thrown in the basement on a shelf. You'll walk into the basement one day and wonder how did it get so bad? The first thing you need to do in the basement is declutter, then categorize items and then decide how you want to function going forward. Measure your space and choose shelving units that will fit what you need to hold. Block off 3 hours and don't leave the basement during that time. Staying in the room will keep you focused. Garage The garage is an area similar to the basement. The garage tends to be a drop spot for outdoor items and usually there isn't any organization. Most tend to regret not organizing the garage when they find they can't park their cars in the garage in the winter months when it's snowing. Put this project on your to-do list this fall. Office at work Most will say they don't have time to tackle this area, but think about the time you are wasting by not being organized. The office can be challenging for some because you have paper, closet space, desk space and bookshelves. Most get overwhelmed and stressed just thinking about tackling this space. They think it's easier to function this way than to actually tackle the project. Kid's rooms If your kids are over the age of 6, incorporate them in this process. If you don't have the skill set to help them get organized, call in a professional to work one-on-one with them. If your kids are craving structure, it's time for them to get organized. Attic Another one of those black holes like the basement. You rarely venture into the attic and you continue to toss items in there that don't have a home. The garage, basement and attic are really challenging areas because you don't spend much time in them. Think about how you want to function in these spaces. Streamline and maximize this space. This room should have a purpose. Linen closets When items are just thrown into this closet without being contained, chaos will ensue. Empty the entire closet, categorize, itemize and then measure the space. Purchase containers to match the space and what you have to hold. It's all about maximizing space in this closet and being able to put your hand on something without moving five other items out of the way. Photos This is a tough project even for people who are organized. Memorabilia items and photos are a challenge because as you go through them, you tend to reminisce. Save this for the last project on your list of areas to organize. Once you begin, just focus on tossing and keeping and then reminisce when the decluttering process is completed.





































Kristin Carcieri-MacRae, is an organizing & efficiency expert and owner of Organizing in RI. Kristin teaches her clients that living an organized lifestyle will save them time and money, decrease their stress levels and help them become more efficient and productive. Her articles have been published in local and national magazines. She has also given over 70 presentations throughout the state. Watch Kristin LIVE every Thursday at 3pm here on GoLocal LIVE with Molly O’Brien.