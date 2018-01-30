Organize + Energize: 6 Areas You Can Work on With Your Teens to Get Organized

There are 2 scenarios in relation to disorganized teens. When both parents are disorganized, it’s difficult for the parents to transfer the skill set to the kids. The other scenario is the parents are doing everything for them so the kids never have the opportunity to learn the skill set. Give your kids some independence and transfer this skill set to them so you can set them up for success!

Here are 6 areas you can start with:

Backpacks. It’s mid-year and it’s a great time to ask your kids how they’re functioning. I hosted a presentation at a local high school and had one student empty her backpack and she was shocked and thrilled to find a USB drive that she’d been searching for since August! She also found her keys which she was aimlessly searching for the night before. Have your kids empty their backpacks. Categorize everything out on the table. They’re going to find things they’ve been looking for, I can guarantee that! From those categories, create organized systems to contain the items in their backpacks. Talk to them about how they’d like to grab items and how they’d like to function and create simple systems from there. Once the systems are created, talk with them about the benefits of maintaining those systems.

Paper Management. If they’re overwhelmed by all the paper piles, just start decluttering with them. Decide what to toss and keep. Continue that process until all of the piles are gone. Now you’re left with the “keep” pile. Take one piece of paper at a time and start making categories. Once you have the categories you can talk to them about creating simple systems that will work according to how they want to function. Think about portable filing boxes, filing drawers and using vertical files on their desk for ongoing current projects.

Time management. Are your teens using calendars and to-do lists? Give them a paper calendar for their room so they can keep track of upcoming and important dates. I say paper because digital is tough because they can’t see the layout of the months at one time and it can be difficult for time management. If they’re overwhelmed with all of their activities and can’t seem to find time to study, create a time management grid. Have them first fill in the grid with set activities and from there they can see where the holes are in their day and they can use that time for chores, studying, etc.

Homework Space. What does their desk space look like? Do they have a quiet place without distractions where they can study? Is their desk covered in clothes and paper? Go through the process with them of decluttering and evaluating what’s on the desk and create systems for what needs to stay.

Bedroom closets. When was the last time they actually took everything out of their closets and bureaus and took inventory of what fits and what doesn’t? Go through this process with them of decluttering and create working organized systems with their clothes. This will help them when they’re older and on their own. They’ll get in the habit of decluttering, organizing and maintaining their closets.

Memorabilia. As you’re going through these spaces, if you don’t have memorabilia already contained, you’re going to find it all over their room. Create a memorabilia bin for every child and explain to them why it’s important to keep these items contained. Get them in the habit of using it every time a piece of memorabilia enters their room.

It’s so important to explain to the kids the benefits of getting organized. They’re going to have more free time, save money, have less stress, and become more efficient and productive. They’ll understand why they’re getting organized. The benefits outweigh the stress and overwhelm they’ll have when they’re disorganized. Remember; include your kids in this process. This is what it’s all about. You don’t want your kids to enter the world as adults stressed out, anxious, embarrassed, and overwhelmed just because they’re disorganized.

Kristin Carcieri-MacRae, is an organizing & efficiency expert and owner of Organizing in RI. Kristin teaches her clients that living an organized lifestyle will save them time and money, decrease their stress levels and help them become more efficient and productive. Her articles have been published in local and national magazines. She has also given over 70 presentations throughout the state. Watch Kristin LIVE every Thursday at 3pm here on GoLocal LIVE with Molly O’Brien.