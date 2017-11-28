Organize + Energize: 5 Simple Tips to Tackle Mail Clutter During the Holidays

It’s starting to happen. You’re going to find your mailbox is looking a little bit fuller these days. It’s the holiday season and that means more catalogs and flyers are going to be arriving in your mailbox. Do you have a plan in place to not let them end up all over your home?

Here are 5 simple tips to keep the holiday mail clutter tamed:

Toss it before you bring into the home. If you know it’s something that you’re not interested in, toss it before it enters the home. It’s one less thing you have to look at.

Keep it all in one place. If you’re bringing holiday catalogs and flyers into the home, keep them stored in one area. When you’re ready to make a purchase, you’ll know exactly where to find them.

Time-sensitive material. Some of these advertisements are time sensitive. For instance, the shopping circulars that you receive on a weekly basis usually have an expiration date. Make a note that if you haven’t looked at them by the end of the week, they need to get tossed.

Rip out pages. If there is only 1 item you want to purchase in a catalog, think about ripping out that page and storing it in a labeled holiday folder. When you’re ready to purchase, you’ll be able to refer to that folder.

Set a time frame. At some point, if you hang onto all of this paper, it’s going to become an overwhelming task to tackle and nothing will get done. If you don’t read it by the end of the week, maybe it’s time to toss it. If you know there’s something in one of those catalogs that you need to purchase, refer to what I wrote above.

Not only do you have to deal with this abundance of holiday mail, but your regular mail is still streaming in and if you don’t have a good system in place, you’re going to be buried under a pile of mail by the end of the year. If you don’t have systems in place, start with this small task of taking control of the flyers and holiday catalogs that arrive during this season. Work on that and then make a plan to tackle and organize your everyday mail after the holidays.

Kristin Carcieri-MacRae, is an organizing & efficiency expert and owner of Organizing in RI. Kristin teaches her clients that living an organized lifestyle will save them time and money, decrease their stress levels and help them become more efficient and productive. Her articles have been published in local and national magazines. She has also given over 70 presentations throughout the state. Watch Kristin LIVE every Thursday at 3pm here on GoLocal LIVE with Molly O’Brien.