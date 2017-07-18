Organize + Energize: 5 Reasons It’s Time to Get Organized

Are you living a chaotic life? Are you always looking for more time in your day? Take a look at your surroundings and ask yourself if you think your disorganized ways are adding to your chaotic life.

Here are 5 reasons it may be time to get organized:

You spend countless hours searching for things. Whether it’s a pair of shoes, money, batteries, or important documents; how much time are you wasting throughout the days, weeks, or months searching for these items? It’s time to get organized if you walk around in circles wasting precious time.

You’re wasting money. How many times have you looked for an item in your home, couldn’t find it so you went out and purchased another one? If you’re disorganized, you’re going to have misplaced money in the form of cash, checks, and gift cards all over your home. Also, if you’re paying late fees or bounced check fees due to your disorganization, it may be time to get organized.

You have one room in your home where you can’t see the floor. There is one room in your home that you drop items in and then get out quickly and shut the door behind you. The door to this room usually stays shut and nobody is allowed in. I bet there are some things buried in that room that you’ve been looking for or forgot you had.

You have piles of paper throughout the home. You have mail exploding out of drawers, in cabinets, on the top of your desk and flooding the dining room table. You probably leave it there because the process to tackle it is just too overwhelming. Are you tired of looking at these piles? Wouldn’t it be nice to actually sit at an organized, clutter free space?

Mentally, you feel like you’re moving in 10 different directions. You feel like your head is going to explode. You may be a little anxious and stressed. Start using a to-do list. Clear the mental clutter. Get it out of your head and onto paper. It’s impossible to work on your time management skills if you’re disorganized. Once you get organized, you can work on these time management skills.

Think you can’t get organized? Anybody can get organized and at any time! It just takes a little patience, skills, hard work and you have to be ready. If you can relate to what I’ve mentioned above, it may be time to make some changes. Think about how much of the disorganization in your life is depleting your energy levels. Is this lifestyle you’re living holding you back from living your life to its fullest potential? Evaluate how you’re functioning and decide if it’s time to get organized.

Related Slideshow: Organizing Products For Your Closet

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.