Organize + Energize: 4 Spaces to Declutter This Month

Do you want to feel lighter in your home this year? You have to start by getting rid of the stuff that is weighing you down. Whether you throw it away, donate or sell it, just get rid of it. This is your year to start feeling lighter. You’ll feel better emotionally, physically, and mentally. You’ll find that decluttering with give you the motivation you need to get organized!

Here are 4 spaces to start decluttering in January.

Food pantry. The holidays are over and your kitchen may have received a good workout. Now it’s time to revive your food pantry and start fresh. Empty everything out of this space down to bare shelves. Give it a good cleaning. You may want to put some fresh liner in there. As you begin to take everything out, look at expiration dates and start throwing. Every kitchen I organize we throw out at least 4 bags of expired food. You may be saying that you don’t want to throw out expired food, and that’s ok. It’s your choice, but check the dates anyway just so it gives you an idea of how long the food has been hanging around.

Refrigerator. When was the last time you emptied the entire fridge? Well, now’s the time! Again, take everything out and give it a good cleaning. Make note of how much you’re throwing away. Since the majority of items in the fridge are perishable, think about if you’re buying too much food at the market. Planning and preparing for the market and making a food list from your organized spaces will help solve the problem of buying too much.

Freezer. Take inventory of what’s in here and see if you can toss anything that doesn’t look fresh. Going forward when you purchase anything for the freezer, write the date on it so when you go to grab that frozen hamburger, you’ll know it’s over a year old and probably not safe for consumption.

Spices. Many people neglect to declutter this space. Spices do expire. You’ll see a date on the container or you’ll notice that they don’t smell as potent. As you begin to toss these, keep a pad and pen handy so you can jot down what you’ll need to replenish next time you head to the market.

Make a plan to tackle these spaces in January. Start the year on the right foot. If you’re looking to get organized this year, this is a great area to start. It’s an easy and not so overwhelming project. Take note as to how you feel after you accomplish these projects. You’ll be motivated and energized to schedule more projects on your calendar!

Kristin Carcieri-MacRae, is an organizing & efficiency expert and owner of Organizing in RI. Kristin teaches her clients that living an organized lifestyle will save them time and money, decrease their stress levels and help them become more efficient and productive. Her articles have been published in local and national magazines. Kristin's CD, Organizing Basics, is a 1-hour guide for the person who wants to get organized but doesn't know where to begin. She is also available for organizing workshops.