Organize + Energize: 4 Spaces to Declutter This Month
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Here are 4 spaces to start decluttering in January.
Food pantry. The holidays are over and your kitchen may have received a good workout. Now it’s time to revive your food pantry and start fresh. Empty everything out of this space down to bare shelves. Give it a good cleaning. You may want to put some fresh liner in there. As you begin to take everything out, look at expiration dates and start throwing. Every kitchen I organize we throw out at least 4 bags of expired food. You may be saying that you don’t want to throw out expired food, and that’s ok. It’s your choice, but check the dates anyway just so it gives you an idea of how long the food has been hanging around.
Refrigerator. When was the last time you emptied the entire fridge? Well, now’s the time! Again, take everything out and give it a good cleaning. Make note of how much you’re throwing away. Since the majority of items in the fridge are perishable, think about if you’re buying too much food at the market. Planning and preparing for the market and making a food list from your organized spaces will help solve the problem of buying too much.
Freezer. Take inventory of what’s in here and see if you can toss anything that doesn’t look fresh. Going forward when you purchase anything for the freezer, write the date on it so when you go to grab that frozen hamburger, you’ll know it’s over a year old and probably not safe for consumption.
Spices. Many people neglect to declutter this space. Spices do expire. You’ll see a date on the container or you’ll notice that they don’t smell as potent. As you begin to toss these, keep a pad and pen handy so you can jot down what you’ll need to replenish next time you head to the market.
Make a plan to tackle these spaces in January. Start the year on the right foot. If you’re looking to get organized this year, this is a great area to start. It’s an easy and not so overwhelming project. Take note as to how you feel after you accomplish these projects. You’ll be motivated and energized to schedule more projects on your calendar!
Related Slideshow: Organize + Energize: 2016 Year in Review
6 Productivity Habits My Parents Taught Me When I Was Young
When both parents are disorganized at home, most of the time, their kids are following in their footsteps. The organizational skill set never gets passed down to the kids. If the kids see that it’s ok for mom and dad to live in disorganized spaces, then they believe it’s ok for them too! If you feel you can’t transfer that skill set to your kids, it may be time to call in a professional to help them with the process. You’ll be amazed at how much the kids love the process! I was fortunate to grow up with 2 parents that were organized, efficient and productive. Here are some of the habits they taught me.
6 Reasons You Need to Declutter
Most of my clients think I’m going to come over and tell them that they have to throw out all of their stuff. This is not true. My goal is to get you to become more efficient and productive. If there are things in your home that are no longer useful to you, we have a discussion about them before we get rid of anything. That being said, you have to declutter if you want to move forward. Here are 6 reasons you need to declutter.
Is Your Cluttered Bedroom Killing Your Mood?
How’s the ambiance in your bedroom these days? Clutter in the bedroom is a definite mood killer. You want your bedroom to be a place of serenity, relaxation, and a place to just unwind. Get the paper piles, piles of clothes, toys, bins, and other clutter out of the room and watch the magic happen. Interested? Read how clutter is killing your mood.
Are Your Magazines Collecting Dust?
If you have magazines that are collecting dust, it’s time to throw them out. You may be surprised at how old they are! Again, magazines collecting dust in the bedroom aren’t good for the chi in the room or any other room in the home. Here are some tips on how to control the magazines that enter your home.
PHOTO: Lifehacks.org
Are Your Kids Following Your Lead and Becoming Disorganized?
I love to see kids thrive in an organized home and as discussed in the first slide, it can be difficult to do that if the adults in the home are living in chaos. Watch how you take care of your spaces and see if you’re kids are picking up on your habits. Are your kids picking up on your disorganized habits?
5 Things to do After You've Organized Your Office
You’ve organized your office, now what? It takes work to maintain it. Six months down the road, you don’t want to end up working in disorganized chaos again, right? Put the work in and you’ll find you’re saving time, money, and you’ll be more efficient and productive. Here are 5 things to do after you’ve organized your office.
