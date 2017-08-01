Organize + Energize: 4 Spaces to Declutter & Organize in August

It’s a new month and I have 4 more spaces for you to declutter and organize this month! Mark these spaces on your calendar, break the process down, stay focused, limit your distractions and these projects will be a breeze!

Here are 4 projects to tackle:

Junk Drawer. Are you looking for an extra drawer in your home? Take everything out of your junk drawer and you may find that everything in there has a home somewhere else. Keep all of the same items categorized in one area of the home. When items are scattered, you forget what you have and waste time searching for things. By the time you’re through, you may find that you have an empty drawer! What will you put in it?

Den. You could call it a den, your TV or hang out room. Stand in the doorway of this room and take inventory. What’s going on in this room? Is it cluttered? Are there piles in the corner of random newspapers and magazines or old projects you’ve been working on? Create a vision of how you want to function in this room. How do you want to feel when you sit in this room? Map it out on paper and then get to work!

Books. I’m not saying you have to get rid of your books, but if books are taking over your home, it’s time to declutter a little bit. If you must, put the books in boxes and then take one box a day and go through them. Get out of the room where all of the books are stored. Sometimes when you’re sitting in the room, you get overwhelmed, distracted and lose focus. Take a box outside and sit and go through it. Grab another box when you’re ready.

Storage unit. If you don’t have a storage unit, you’re off the hook this month. If you do have one, I want you to think about how much money you’re throwing out the window every month. When was the last time you took inventory of this unit(s)? How much of it will you ever use again? Take a trip to your storage unit this month and think about re-evaluating what’s in there and if it’s worth hundreds of dollars a month.

Ok, it’s time to get to work! I’ve given you 32 spaces so far this year and we have 16 more to go! If you’ve been following these articles every month, your house is going to look fabulous by the end of the year! Enjoy your new spaces!

Related Slideshow: Organizing Products For Your Closet

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.