Organize + Energize: 4 Spaces to Declutter & Organize in August
Tuesday, August 01, 2017
Here are 4 projects to tackle:
Junk Drawer. Are you looking for an extra drawer in your home? Take everything out of your junk drawer and you may find that everything in there has a home somewhere else. Keep all of the same items categorized in one area of the home. When items are scattered, you forget what you have and waste time searching for things. By the time you’re through, you may find that you have an empty drawer! What will you put in it?
Den. You could call it a den, your TV or hang out room. Stand in the doorway of this room and take inventory. What’s going on in this room? Is it cluttered? Are there piles in the corner of random newspapers and magazines or old projects you’ve been working on? Create a vision of how you want to function in this room. How do you want to feel when you sit in this room? Map it out on paper and then get to work!
Books. I’m not saying you have to get rid of your books, but if books are taking over your home, it’s time to declutter a little bit. If you must, put the books in boxes and then take one box a day and go through them. Get out of the room where all of the books are stored. Sometimes when you’re sitting in the room, you get overwhelmed, distracted and lose focus. Take a box outside and sit and go through it. Grab another box when you’re ready.
Storage unit. If you don’t have a storage unit, you’re off the hook this month. If you do have one, I want you to think about how much money you’re throwing out the window every month. When was the last time you took inventory of this unit(s)? How much of it will you ever use again? Take a trip to your storage unit this month and think about re-evaluating what’s in there and if it’s worth hundreds of dollars a month.
Ok, it’s time to get to work! I’ve given you 32 spaces so far this year and we have 16 more to go! If you’ve been following these articles every month, your house is going to look fabulous by the end of the year! Enjoy your new spaces!
Flip flop organizer
How many flip flops do you own? Are they thrown all over the closet floor? How long does it take you to find a match to one of them? Bed Bath and Beyond has a $9.99 flip flop organizer that holds 6 pairs of flip flops and hangs nicely in your closet. This is a must-have if you have more than 5 pairs of flip flops. I’ve purchased these for my clients and they work great!
Scarf organizer
You love your scarves, but it takes you forever to locate one and you have to throw 5 around to find the one you are searching for. Use a scarf organizer and you will be able to see all your scarves and find them at a moment’s notice. Bed Bath and Beyond has a few different types of scarf organizers, including this one for $9.99.
Belt organizer
How are you storing your belts? Are they in a tangled mess? Purchase a belt organizer for a cheap solution—they can be as inexpensive as $6.99 from the Container Store.
Tie organizer
Keep your ties organized and hanging on a tie rack, or keep then rolled in a drawer organizer. Whichever way you choose to organize them, treat them with care. To take care of both your belts and your ties in one fell swoop, check out this organizer from the Container Store.
Shoe rack
Did you know people who didn’t own shoe racks were 7 times more likely to show up late for an event? Are your shoes in piles on the floor? Get them off the floor and contain them in a shoe rack. There are many options out there, like this one from Bed Bath and Beyond. Choose the shoe rack that is going to fit what you need to hold and fit in the space you are working with.
Handbags
How are you storing your handbags? Are they stored all over your closet? Are they in bins or crumpled up on the floor? It’s time to organize your bags. There are many options depending on the space you are working with. You can stand them up on a shelf, you can hang them, or if they are small, you can store them in a canvas bin. The choice is yours. Think about how you function and develop a system from there.
Baseball cap organizer
How many baseball caps do you own? How are they organized in your closet now, and how long does it take you to find one? The Container Store (pictured here), Bed Bath and Beyond, and other stores sell this baseball cap organizer. I have a few clients that have purchased them and they love them!
Function over flash
There are many variations on these products. Choose the product that is right for you. There are some organizing products I would never use, but other people might choose to use them. Choose the one that is going to be the most efficient and productive product for you and your family. Don’t choose a product because it’s pretty, choose it based on functionality. Search online for different products before you rush out and purchase a product. You may find that one store is more expensive than another. Don’t forget if you are going to Bed Bath and Beyond to use their 20% off coupons. If you don’t want to purchase these items, get creative and re-purpose items around the home, or make your own!
Kristin MacRae
Kristin Carcieri-MacRae, the founder and owner of Organizing in RI, has always enjoyed finding creative ways to streamline the environment around her. She has appeared on air on Patricia Raskin's Positive Business Radio and her articles have been published in the Rhode Island Small Business Journal and New England Home Life. Kristin's CD, Organizing Basics, is a 1-hour guide for the person who wants to get organized but doesn't know where to start. She is also available for organizing workshops. Tune into her weekly radio show, Organize, Energize! on Mondays at 8:30am on www.talkstreamradio.com.
