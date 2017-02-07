Organize + Energize: 4 Areas to Declutter This Month
Tuesday, February 07, 2017
Here are 4 areas to declutter in February:
Medication. Go through your home and gather all your meds. Search the bathroom, linen closets, kitchen cabinets, desk drawers, pocketbook, car, bedroom, etc. Check for expiration dates and dispose of any expired medication. Be prepared, there’s going to be some really old, expired meds. I’ll be surprised if you don’t find any. Check your closet every year for expired meds. Believe it or not, your medications should not be stored in a medicine cabinet in the bathroom. The bathroom is the worst place to store your medicine. The bathroom is prone to high temperatures and humidity. Medications should be stored away from heat and moisture and closed tight. Keep in a hallway closet, or anywhere in the home where the room temp is between 68 and 77 degrees. Some meds need to be stored in cooler places. Always read the labels and also check with your pharmacist if you’re not sure of how to dispose of your meds.
Underwear. Ok be honest, when was the last time you took inventory of your underwear drawer. If you don’t have drawer organizers in place, you’re probably wearing the same ones over and over, neglecting the ones that are in the bottom of the drawer. It’s time to empty the entire drawer and take inventory. You’ll be surprised at what you’ll find!
Socks. Same process goes for your sock drawer. When there aren’t drawer organizers in place, you’ll wash your socks and then you’ll put those socks on top of other socks that you haven’t worn. You’ll keep grabbing from the top of the drawer and you’ll never wear what’s in the bottom half of the drawer. With drawer organizers, you’ll be able to see everything you own and you’ll rotate wearing these items.
Jewelry. Admit it, you’re probably hanging onto jewelry from the 90’s. How much of this jewelry are you actually wearing? Be honest with yourself. Also, is your jewelry just thrown in a drawer, on your bureaus or scattered all over the bedroom? It may be time to purchase some organizers and create a home and system for your jewelry. Take inventory, itemize, categorize and measure your space and purchase drawer organizers to fit what you need to hold. Wherever you decide to store your jewelry, be sure to maximize the space you’re organizing.
Mark your calendar to work on these projects one day at a time. Block off 1 hour to tackle each project. It’s not going to take you that long, but at least you’ll be giving yourself some structure. If you want to finish these projects in record time, remember to stay focused, on task and don’t leave the project room.
Related Slideshow: Organize + Energize: 2016 Year in Review
6 Productivity Habits My Parents Taught Me When I Was Young
When both parents are disorganized at home, most of the time, their kids are following in their footsteps. The organizational skill set never gets passed down to the kids. If the kids see that it’s ok for mom and dad to live in disorganized spaces, then they believe it’s ok for them too! If you feel you can’t transfer that skill set to your kids, it may be time to call in a professional to help them with the process. You’ll be amazed at how much the kids love the process! I was fortunate to grow up with 2 parents that were organized, efficient and productive. Here are some of the habits they taught me.
6 Reasons You Need to Declutter
Most of my clients think I’m going to come over and tell them that they have to throw out all of their stuff. This is not true. My goal is to get you to become more efficient and productive. If there are things in your home that are no longer useful to you, we have a discussion about them before we get rid of anything. That being said, you have to declutter if you want to move forward. Here are 6 reasons you need to declutter.
Is Your Cluttered Bedroom Killing Your Mood?
How’s the ambiance in your bedroom these days? Clutter in the bedroom is a definite mood killer. You want your bedroom to be a place of serenity, relaxation, and a place to just unwind. Get the paper piles, piles of clothes, toys, bins, and other clutter out of the room and watch the magic happen. Interested? Read how clutter is killing your mood.
Are Your Magazines Collecting Dust?
If you have magazines that are collecting dust, it’s time to throw them out. You may be surprised at how old they are! Again, magazines collecting dust in the bedroom aren’t good for the chi in the room or any other room in the home. Here are some tips on how to control the magazines that enter your home.
PHOTO: Lifehacks.org
Are Your Kids Following Your Lead and Becoming Disorganized?
I love to see kids thrive in an organized home and as discussed in the first slide, it can be difficult to do that if the adults in the home are living in chaos. Watch how you take care of your spaces and see if you’re kids are picking up on your habits. Are your kids picking up on your disorganized habits?
5 Things to do After You've Organized Your Office
You’ve organized your office, now what? It takes work to maintain it. Six months down the road, you don’t want to end up working in disorganized chaos again, right? Put the work in and you’ll find you’re saving time, money, and you’ll be more efficient and productive. Here are 5 things to do after you’ve organized your office.
