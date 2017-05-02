Organize + Energize: 4 Areas to Declutter in May

It’s a new month and if you’ve been following my articles, you know that means I’m giving you 4 more spaces to declutter. Depending on how much you have, these projects should take you no longer than 15 minutes to half an hour.

Let’s get started with the following spaces:

Bathing suits: Swimsuit weather is right around the corner. Grab all of your gear and start to decide what to keep and what to toss. If it helps with the process, try them on. Once decluttered, dedicate a space in your seasonal drawer for swimwear.

Car/Trunk: It’s a great time of year to not only give your car a bath, but to dig in and see what you’ve collected over the winter. Be sure to put away the snow/ice scraper and any other winter items you won’t need. Pull out anything in the trunk that doesn’t need to be there. Keep an umbrella in the car for those rainy days. Now that your car is clean, be mindful of taking out the trash every time you get out of the car.

Magazines: Go around the home and pull all of your magazines. Check the dates and think about if you’re ever going to read them. If they’re collecting dust, it’s a pretty good sign that you should get rid of them. Rip out any articles that you want to read and then discard those also. Create an organized, tabbed binder for your articles so you can grab them with ease when you need them.

Under a bed. Pick a bed, any bed and grab a trash bag. What’s been hiding under there? Going forward, try to be mindful before you throw anything under the bed. Can you create systems for anything you’re keeping? Short on space? Under the bed is a great space to place a rolling container to store your seasonal clothes. Don’t let under the bed become a garbage can and a place where spare socks are free to roam.

Put these easy projects on your calendar for May. Remember to stay focused and on task and these projects can be finished in record time!

