Organize + Energize: 4 Areas to Declutter in May
Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Let’s get started with the following spaces:
Bathing suits: Swimsuit weather is right around the corner. Grab all of your gear and start to decide what to keep and what to toss. If it helps with the process, try them on. Once decluttered, dedicate a space in your seasonal drawer for swimwear.
Car/Trunk: It’s a great time of year to not only give your car a bath, but to dig in and see what you’ve collected over the winter. Be sure to put away the snow/ice scraper and any other winter items you won’t need. Pull out anything in the trunk that doesn’t need to be there. Keep an umbrella in the car for those rainy days. Now that your car is clean, be mindful of taking out the trash every time you get out of the car.
Magazines: Go around the home and pull all of your magazines. Check the dates and think about if you’re ever going to read them. If they’re collecting dust, it’s a pretty good sign that you should get rid of them. Rip out any articles that you want to read and then discard those also. Create an organized, tabbed binder for your articles so you can grab them with ease when you need them.
Under a bed. Pick a bed, any bed and grab a trash bag. What’s been hiding under there? Going forward, try to be mindful before you throw anything under the bed. Can you create systems for anything you’re keeping? Short on space? Under the bed is a great space to place a rolling container to store your seasonal clothes. Don’t let under the bed become a garbage can and a place where spare socks are free to roam.
Put these easy projects on your calendar for May. Remember to stay focused and on task and these projects can be finished in record time!
Related Slideshow: Organizing Products For Your Closet
Flip flop organizer
How many flip flops do you own? Are they thrown all over the closet floor? How long does it take you to find a match to one of them? Bed Bath and Beyond has a $9.99 flip flop organizer that holds 6 pairs of flip flops and hangs nicely in your closet. This is a must-have if you have more than 5 pairs of flip flops. I’ve purchased these for my clients and they work great!
Scarf organizer
You love your scarves, but it takes you forever to locate one and you have to throw 5 around to find the one you are searching for. Use a scarf organizer and you will be able to see all your scarves and find them at a moment’s notice. Bed Bath and Beyond has a few different types of scarf organizers, including this one for $9.99.
Belt organizer
How are you storing your belts? Are they in a tangled mess? Purchase a belt organizer for a cheap solution—they can be as inexpensive as $6.99 from the Container Store.
Tie organizer
Keep your ties organized and hanging on a tie rack, or keep then rolled in a drawer organizer. Whichever way you choose to organize them, treat them with care. To take care of both your belts and your ties in one fell swoop, check out this organizer from the Container Store.
Shoe rack
Did you know people who didn’t own shoe racks were 7 times more likely to show up late for an event? Are your shoes in piles on the floor? Get them off the floor and contain them in a shoe rack. There are many options out there, like this one from Bed Bath and Beyond. Choose the shoe rack that is going to fit what you need to hold and fit in the space you are working with.
Handbags
How are you storing your handbags? Are they stored all over your closet? Are they in bins or crumpled up on the floor? It’s time to organize your bags. There are many options depending on the space you are working with. You can stand them up on a shelf, you can hang them, or if they are small, you can store them in a canvas bin. The choice is yours. Think about how you function and develop a system from there.
Baseball cap organizer
How many baseball caps do you own? How are they organized in your closet now, and how long does it take you to find one? The Container Store (pictured here), Bed Bath and Beyond, and other stores sell this baseball cap organizer. I have a few clients that have purchased them and they love them!
Function over flash
There are many variations on these products. Choose the product that is right for you. There are some organizing products I would never use, but other people might choose to use them. Choose the one that is going to be the most efficient and productive product for you and your family. Don’t choose a product because it’s pretty, choose it based on functionality. Search online for different products before you rush out and purchase a product. You may find that one store is more expensive than another. Don’t forget if you are going to Bed Bath and Beyond to use their 20% off coupons. If you don’t want to purchase these items, get creative and re-purpose items around the home, or make your own!
Kristin MacRae
Kristin Carcieri-MacRae, the founder and owner of Organizing in RI, has always enjoyed finding creative ways to streamline the environment around her. She has appeared on air on Patricia Raskin's Positive Business Radio and her articles have been published in the Rhode Island Small Business Journal and New England Home Life. Kristin's CD, Organizing Basics, is a 1-hour guide for the person who wants to get organized but doesn't know where to start. She is also available for organizing workshops. Tune into her weekly radio show, Organize, Energize! on Mondays at 8:30am on www.talkstreamradio.com.
