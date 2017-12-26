Organize + Energize: 2017 Year in Review
Tuesday, December 26, 2017
I hope throughout this year I’ve been able to motivate and energize you to tackle your organizing projects! See you in 2018 with more articles and you can watch me LIVE with Molly O’Brien Thursdays at 3pm on GoLocalProv LIVE.
Wishing you a happy, healthy and prosperous new year!
Related Slideshow: Organize + Energize: 2017 Year in Review
How much do you need to be happy?
Everybody has so much stuff. Does it really make you happy? For most, they’re overwhelmed, anxious, and stressed out by all their stuff. As you head into 2018, think about what your stuff means to you. Does the important stuff get mixed in with the non-important stuff and does it all just blend in the walls?
Organizing your memorabilia.
If you’re disorganized, you’re going to find memorabilia all over your home. Make a plan in 2018 to get your memorabilia organized and contained. Everybody in your home should have a memorabilia bin.
5 Ways to create positive energy in a room.
If you’re sensitive to it, you’ll feel it the minute you walk into a home. Where there is clutter there is stagnant energy. Do you find that you’re always tired and sluggish? Check your surroundings and you may find your living space needs a dose of positive energy.
10 areas you find most challenging to organize
I’ve put together 10 spaces for you that I find my clients have a difficult time organizing. These are the areas that get neglected because you feel that it’s just too overwhelming to tackle. Just start decluttering. Don’t worry about getting organized.
6 tools I use to stay organized
I have a set of tools that I use on a daily basis that keeps me efficient and productive. How many of these tools do you use on a daily basis?
5 ways technology has ruined your productivity
I’m an old-school gal. If the internet and social media disappeared tomorrow, I probably wouldn’t miss it (except maybe the convenience of shopping)! I think technology has ruined so many things. Here are my thoughts.
8 things not to do when packing for your vacation
Planning on getting out of RI this winter? Are you the one who packs 30 outfits for a weekend vacation? You might want to read this article.
