Organize + Energize: 2017 Year in Review

I’ve chosen 7 of my favorite articles that I’ve written this year.

I hope throughout this year I’ve been able to motivate and energize you to tackle your organizing projects! See you in 2018 with more articles and you can watch me LIVE with Molly O’Brien Thursdays at 3pm on GoLocalProv LIVE.

Wishing you a happy, healthy and prosperous new year!

Related Slideshow: Organize + Energize: 2017 Year in Review

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.