slides: Organize + Energize: 2016 Year in Review

I’d like to give you a little motivation to get organized in 2017. I’ve chosen 7 of my favorite articles that I’ve written this year.

These articles should give you a little nudge in the right direction. They are informative and energizing articles to get you on your way.

Wishing you a happy, healthy and prosperous new year!

Prev Next 6 Productivity Habits My Parents Taught Me When I Was Young When both parents are disorganized at home, most of the time, their kids are following in their footsteps. The organizational skill set never gets passed down to the kids. If the kids see that it’s ok for mom and dad to live in disorganized spaces, then they believe it’s ok for them too! If you feel you can’t transfer that skill set to your kids, it may be time to call in a professional to help them with the process. You’ll be amazed at how much the kids love the process! I was fortunate to grow up with 2 parents that were organized, efficient and productive. Here are some of the habits they taught me. Read More Here Prev Next 6 Reasons You Need to Declutter Most of my clients think I’m going to come over and tell them that they have to throw out all of their stuff. This is not true. My goal is to get you to become more efficient and productive. If there are things in your home that are no longer useful to you, we have a discussion about them before we get rid of anything. That being said, you have to declutter if you want to move forward. Here are 6 reasons you need to declutter. Read More Here Prev Next Is Your Cluttered Bedroom Killing Your Mood? How’s the ambiance in your bedroom these days? Clutter in the bedroom is a definite mood killer. You want your bedroom to be a place of serenity, relaxation, and a place to just unwind. Get the paper piles, piles of clothes, toys, bins, and other clutter out of the room and watch the magic happen. Interested? Read how clutter is killing your mood. Read More Here Prev Next Are Your Magazines Collecting Dust? If you have magazines that are collecting dust, it’s time to throw them out. You may be surprised at how old they are! Again, magazines collecting dust in the bedroom aren’t good for the chi in the room or any other room in the home. Here are some tips on how to control the magazines that enter your home. Read More Here PHOTO: Lifehacks.org Prev Next Are Your Kids Following Your Lead and Becoming Disorganized? I love to see kids thrive in an organized home and as discussed in the first slide, it can be difficult to do that if the adults in the home are living in chaos. Watch how you take care of your spaces and see if you’re kids are picking up on your habits. Are your kids picking up on your disorganized habits? Read More Here Prev Next 5 Organizing Mistakes You Don’t Want to Make There are certain things you want to get right during the organizing process. It doesn’t have to be perfect, but there is some planning involved before you get organized. Here are 5 organizing mistakes you don’t want to make. Read More Prev Next 5 Things to do After You've Organized Your Office You’ve organized your office, now what? It takes work to maintain it. Six months down the road, you don’t want to end up working in disorganized chaos again, right? Put the work in and you’ll find you’re saving time, money, and you’ll be more efficient and productive. Here are 5 things to do after you’ve organized your office. Read More Prev

























Kristin Carcieri-MacRae, is an organizing & efficiency expert and owner of Organizing in RI. Kristin teaches her clients that living an organized lifestyle will save them time and money, decrease their stress levels and help them become more efficient and productive. Her articles have been published in local and national magazines. Kristin's CD, Organizing Basics, is a 1-hour guide for the person who wants to get organized but doesn't know where to begin. She is also available for organizing workshops.