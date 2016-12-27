slides: Organize + Energize: 2016 Year in Review
Tuesday, December 27, 2016
These articles should give you a little nudge in the right direction. They are informative and energizing articles to get you on your way.
Wishing you a happy, healthy and prosperous new year!
Related Slideshow: Organize + Energize: 2016 Year in Review
6 Productivity Habits My Parents Taught Me When I Was Young
When both parents are disorganized at home, most of the time, their kids are following in their footsteps. The organizational skill set never gets passed down to the kids. If the kids see that it’s ok for mom and dad to live in disorganized spaces, then they believe it’s ok for them too! If you feel you can’t transfer that skill set to your kids, it may be time to call in a professional to help them with the process. You’ll be amazed at how much the kids love the process! I was fortunate to grow up with 2 parents that were organized, efficient and productive. Here are some of the habits they taught me.
6 Reasons You Need to Declutter
Most of my clients think I’m going to come over and tell them that they have to throw out all of their stuff. This is not true. My goal is to get you to become more efficient and productive. If there are things in your home that are no longer useful to you, we have a discussion about them before we get rid of anything. That being said, you have to declutter if you want to move forward. Here are 6 reasons you need to declutter.
Is Your Cluttered Bedroom Killing Your Mood?
How’s the ambiance in your bedroom these days? Clutter in the bedroom is a definite mood killer. You want your bedroom to be a place of serenity, relaxation, and a place to just unwind. Get the paper piles, piles of clothes, toys, bins, and other clutter out of the room and watch the magic happen. Interested? Read how clutter is killing your mood.
Are Your Magazines Collecting Dust?
If you have magazines that are collecting dust, it’s time to throw them out. You may be surprised at how old they are! Again, magazines collecting dust in the bedroom aren’t good for the chi in the room or any other room in the home. Here are some tips on how to control the magazines that enter your home.
PHOTO: Lifehacks.org
Are Your Kids Following Your Lead and Becoming Disorganized?
I love to see kids thrive in an organized home and as discussed in the first slide, it can be difficult to do that if the adults in the home are living in chaos. Watch how you take care of your spaces and see if you’re kids are picking up on your habits. Are your kids picking up on your disorganized habits?
5 Things to do After You've Organized Your Office
You’ve organized your office, now what? It takes work to maintain it. Six months down the road, you don’t want to end up working in disorganized chaos again, right? Put the work in and you’ll find you’re saving time, money, and you’ll be more efficient and productive. Here are 5 things to do after you’ve organized your office.
Related Articles
- Organize + Energize: 9 Organizing Systems You’ll Need When Starting a Business
- Organize & Energize: 7 Ways to Stop Feeling Overwhelmed
- Organize + Energize: Are You a Procrastinator?
- Organize + Energize: 4 Reasons Why I don’t Post Before & After Pictures
- Organize + Energize: 3 Organizing Rrojects to Tackle This Fall
- Organize + Energize: Are Your Kids Following Your Lead & Becoming Disorganized?
- Organize + Energize: Back to School - Create a Homework Space
- Organize + Energize: Can Being Organized Really Help You Lose Weight?
- Organize + Energize: Are Your Magazines Collecting Dust?
- Organize + Energize: 9 Ways to Get Your Kids Organized for Back to School
- Organize + Energize: Be Prepared 5 Ways to Contain Kid’s Paper Clutter
- Organize + Energize: Organize Your Medical Files in 5 Easy Steps
- Organize + Energize: 8 Ways to Maximize Space in Your Home
- Organize + Energize: Simplify Your Laundry Routine
- Organize + Energize: 5 Ways to Survive the Holidays
- Organize + Energize: 8 Ways to Organize Your Email Inbox
- Organize + Energize: Tips for Organizing Holiday Decorations
- Organize + Energize: Plan & Prepare This Holiday Season
- GoLocalTV: Jackson Recall Organizers Make Case for Signatures on Election Day
- Organize + Energize: Give Experiences Instead of Things This Holiday Season
- Organize + Energize: 7 Ways to Maximize Space in Your Kitchen for the Holidays
- Jackson Recall Organizers Object to Latest Court Ruling
- Jackson Recall Organizers File Motion to Continue Collecting Signatures
- Organize + Energize: Overwhelmed? You’re Not Alone
- Organize + Energize: 6 Tips to Organize Kid’s Toys Before The Holidays
Follow us on Pinterest Google + Facebook Twitter See It Read It