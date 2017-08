NYT Best Selling Author Tess Gerritsen on Friday’s LIVE

International bestselling author Tess Gerritsen joins Molly O’Brien on GoLocal LIVE Friday to discuss her latest suspense and thriller novel, “I Know A Secret."

This book is the latest in Rizzoli & Isles series, novels that inspired the hit TNT television series “Rizzoli & Isles” starring Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander.

Gerritsen’s books have sold more than 30 million copies in 40 countries around the world.

Catch the interview at 3 p.m.on GoLocalProv.

