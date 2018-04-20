Newport’s Brick Alley Pub Featured in SNL “Drag Brunch” Skit

The opening of a recent Saturday Night Live skit featured the front of the Brick Alley Pub in Newport -- for a "drag brunch" segment.

It is unclear whether the Brick Alley Pub, which describes itself as the following, actually has any plans to host a drag brunch anytime soon.

A Newport Landmark, Brick Alley Pub has been voted both "Best Restaurant" and "Best Bar" in Rhode Island.

With over 25 beers on tap, a Bon Appetit-voted best lobster roll in America and burgers, Brick Alley is the perfect spot for a family dinner, a date or a night out with your friends.

The interior in the SNL skit, however, was most definitely not the Brick Alley Pub.

