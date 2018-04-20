Newport’s Brick Alley Pub Featured in SNL “Drag Brunch” Skit
Friday, April 20, 2018
It is unclear whether the Brick Alley Pub, which describes itself as the following, actually has any plans to host a drag brunch anytime soon.
A Newport Landmark, Brick Alley Pub has been voted both "Best Restaurant" and "Best Bar" in Rhode Island.
With over 25 beers on tap, a Bon Appetit-voted best lobster roll in America and burgers, Brick Alley is the perfect spot for a family dinner, a date or a night out with your friends.
The interior in the SNL skit, however, was most definitely not the Brick Alley Pub.
