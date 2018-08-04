Newport Tree Society to Host Lecture Featuring Horticulturist Armitage

The Newport Tree Society is set to host a lecture and reception with horticulturist Dr. Allan Armitage.

The event will take place on August 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and feature a wine and cheese reception.

“Join one of the world's foremost horticulturists for an evening of humor and history. From Hooker's Lips to Hairy Balls, Voodoo lilies and Gas Plants, Dr. Allan Armitage delights in his recounting of the origin stories behind both garden favorites and true oddballs. With selections from his most recent work "Of Naked Ladies and Forget-Me-Nots," as well as tips and tales from his distinguished career, professionals, home gardeners and plant enthusiasts of all kinds will enjoy this lively and informative talk,” says the Newport Tree Society in their press release.

The event is $30 per person.

About Armitage

Armitage is a professor of horticulture at the University of Georgia, US, where he teaches, conducts research, and runs the University of Georgia Horticulture Gardens—producing annual guidelines for annuals and perennials suitable for heat and humidity.

He is well known as a writer, speaker, and researcher throughout the world. He holds his B.Sc from MacDonald College, Quebec, M.Sc. from the University of Guelph, Ontario and his Ph.D. from Michigan State.

His publications include nine books and more than 350 articles and papers.

