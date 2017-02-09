Newport Preservation Society Announces Beneath The Breakers Tour

The Preservation Society of Newport announced the opening their Beneath The Breakers Tour.

The unveiling of this new tour follows an 18-month, $1.2 million project to preserve and restore the underground boiler room, located under the front lawn of the 19th century mansion as a fireproofing measure.

Beneath the Breakers Tour

The tour will offer guests a never before seen look into the working side of the Vanderbilt family’s summer home and what it took to bring The Breakers to life. The tour shares with visitors how the house changed with the times as domestic technology evolved through the Gilded Age and into the 20th Century.

Beneath The Breakers will take visitors through the following spaces of the house:

The tour begins with an introduction and short video in the caretaker’s cottage just inside the front gate of The Breakers

Visitors will then descend the stairs to the underground boiler room to see the massive boilers that powered all five floors of the mansion

The tour will continue down a 360-foot long tunnel connecting the boiler room to the main house

The tunnel takes the group into the basement, where visitors will get an up-close look at the cutting edge construction techniques, electrical and plumbing systems of more than a century ago, and their modern counterparts.

Admission to the Beneath The Breakers Tour is $20 for Preservation Society members, $25 for non-members. Children between 6 and 17 are admitted for $10. Tour space is limited and advance reservations are required

