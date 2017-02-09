Newport Preservation Society Announces Beneath The Breakers Tour
Thursday, February 09, 2017
The unveiling of this new tour follows an 18-month, $1.2 million project to preserve and restore the underground boiler room, located under the front lawn of the 19th century mansion as a fireproofing measure.
Beneath the Breakers Tour
The tour will offer guests a never before seen look into the working side of the Vanderbilt family’s summer home and what it took to bring The Breakers to life. The tour shares with visitors how the house changed with the times as domestic technology evolved through the Gilded Age and into the 20th Century.
Beneath The Breakers will take visitors through the following spaces of the house:
- The tour begins with an introduction and short video in the caretaker’s cottage just inside the front gate of The Breakers
- Visitors will then descend the stairs to the underground boiler room to see the massive boilers that powered all five floors of the mansion
- The tour will continue down a 360-foot long tunnel connecting the boiler room to the main house
- The tunnel takes the group into the basement, where visitors will get an up-close look at the cutting edge construction techniques, electrical and plumbing systems of more than a century ago, and their modern counterparts.
Admission to the Beneath The Breakers Tour is $20 for Preservation Society members, $25 for non-members. Children between 6 and 17 are admitted for $10. Tour space is limited and advance reservations are required
From Commodore Cornelius Vanderbilt through to Gloria Vanderbilt to Anderson Cooper - the family has been one of the most influential and most powerful in Newport, RI and across the United States for a century-and-a-half.
Commodore
Commodore Cornelius Vanderbilt (1794 – 1877) started the fortune that made the Vanderbilt name one of the great economic powers in America with steamships and then the New York Central Railroad.
“Vanderbilt managed to transform $100 borrowed from his mother into a $100 million dollar fortune by the time of his death. His inheritance to his family was more than was held in the US Treasury at the time,” according to one article.
His son, William Henry Vanderbilt, whom Commodore Vanderbilt did not think was ready to inherit his monstrous fortune, ended up doubling it.
3rd Richest American Ever
Commodore Vanderbilt's fortune, translated to today’s monetary values, would have been an estimated $185 billion -- which would make the Commodore the third richest American of all-time according to a report in Business Insider.
Among his philanthropy was the initial funding for Vanderbilt University.
Fire
1892 – A fire destroyed the house, leaving Vanderbilt II to build a new home for his family.
Vanderbilt II succeeded his father, William Henry Vanderbilt and grandfather, as the head of the New York Central Railroad.
Richard Morris Hunt
1893 – Cornelius Vanderbilt II commissioned architect Richard Morris Hunt to design a villa to replace the house that had burned down. The interior of the house was designed by Allard and Sons of Paris, who handled the furnishing, and Boston architect Ogden Codman designed the family’s lavish living space.
The Breakers Completed
1895 – The Breakers was completed. Modesty was never considered when building this behemoth. Several wall panels in the mansion were made from platinum and the house features a Gold Room, among other rooms, imported from Europe and assembled in Newport.
It was worth $7 million at the time, an equivalent of $150 million today.
Gloria Vanderbilt
Gloria Vanderbilt was born in 1924, and became a bridge between the 19th and 21st centuries as Cornelius Vanderbilt II's grand daughter -- and CNN TV host Anderson Cooper's mother.
From the time she became the heiress to a $5 million trust fund at only 18 months of age after her father’s death, Gloria Vanderbilt was constantly in the spotlight.
Her aunt felt that her mother was not fit to care for her, and one of the most famous custody trials of the century ensued. Her aunt, Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, won custody. When asked about the custody trial, Gloria stated that she believed her aunt won custody because her mother was accused of being a lesbian.
She married four different times, and some of her other notable lovers include Howard Hughes, Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra, and Truman Capote. It was with her fourth husband, Wyatt Emory Cooper, that she gave birth to journalist and television personality Anderson Cooper.
She entered the fashion industry when she started a line of jeans and other fashion items in the 1970’s that achieved remarkable success.
1947
Countess Szechenyi began to lease the downstairs area of The Breakers to the Preservation Society of Newport, ending The Breakers’ time as a private property. She charged the Preservation Society $1 a year to allow visitors to view some of the inside of the house.
As the Vanderbilt family grew, their power and fortune declined. They began spending more money on opulent homes and luxury items than they were bringing in.
Sold
1972 – Szechenyi’s heirs sold the mansion to the Preservation Society for $366,000. Szechenyi’s daughter, Countess Sylvia Szapary, was invited to stay. Countess Szapary began a Breakers tradition when she was young and living in the house. She used to toboggan down the stairs of the mansion on a silver tray for fun, something that younger members of the Vanderbilt family continued to do for years.
2002
A $2 million restoration was completed on The Breakers, which was finished by Christmas of 2002. The mansion remained opened to visitors.
“Restoration work, which began last March and is scheduled to end by Christmas, has included cleaning the outside walls, rebuilding chimneys, replacing skylights, repairing and repainting trim and rebuilding the entire Spanish tile roofing system (some 25,000 tiles in all),” reported the New York Times.
Visitor's Center
In 2013, a $4.2 Million project was announced to build the welcome center by the Preservation Society of Newport, much to the disapproval of many of The Breakers’ Newport neighbors and the Vanderbilts themselves.
21
May 2015 – 21 members of the Vanderbilt family signed a letter objecting to how The Breakers is being managed and opposing the construction of a visitors center on the grounds of the mansion.
The list of family members included Gloria Vanderbilt, famed designer and mother of TV personality Anderson Cooper.
Preservation Response
Preservation Society Responds to Vanderbilt Family Letter
May 5, 2015
There are press reports of a letter sent to the Board of Trustees of The Preservation Society of Newport County by some members of the Vanderbilt family. The letter is rife with inaccuracies, and it is regrettable that these inaccuracies have led some members of the family to be displeased with our stewardship and operations.
The Breakers is owned and operated by The Preservation Society of Newport County, an accredited museum of the American Alliance of Museums. The Vanderbilt family sold The Breakers to The Preservation Society of Newport County in 1972, with no restrictions, pledges or promises at "a premium price," according to the attorney who negotiated the sale. Since then the Society has spent over 20 million dollars preserving, restoring and maintaining the building. That expenditure continues today at a rate of about $1.5 million per year.
The Preservation Society's mission is to protect, preserve and present The Breakers and its other historic houses. There are many facets and manifestations to accomplishing this mission. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the Preservation Society's interpretation of this National Historic Landmark is the most highly visitor-valued historic house experience in America. Attendance at The Breakers is at an all-time high and financial support for the Preservation Society has reached record levels, with more than $1,000,000 contributed to its Annual Fund in the fiscal year just ended.
This financial support enables important preservation projects. In the summer of 2014, with the support and approval of the RI Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission (RIHPHC), the Preservation Society undertook time-sensitive and essential preservation of the unique, historic underground boiler room of The Breakers. At the same time, previously damaged fence sections were removed for conservation and restoration. No permanent changes to the landscape occurred. No specimen trees were harmed by the fence removal. No other trees were removed except for those blocking access to the underground boiler room. Our goal is to open the boiler room to public tours in the future.
Future visitors will also benefit year-round from the planned welcome center at The Breakers, which has received every local and state approval. The RIHPHC said the welcome center "will not alter the historic character of The Breakers."
This year the Preservation Society is celebrating 70 years of exemplary stewardship. This includes acknowledging our founders and early supporters and their families through many communications channels, including social media. We have employed portraits of Alice Vanderbilt, wife of the builder; her daughter, the Countess Széchényi; and Katherine Warren, our founding leader. In 2014 members of the Vanderbilt family were paid $90,000 for the portrait of Countess Széchényi in question. The Preservation Society of Newport County owns that portrait. As we celebrate our 70th anniversary in 2015, the Preservation Society is showcasing this beautiful painting, paying homage to one of its earliest supporters.
Value
Current Value – According to Newport Tax Records, the 2015 value of The Breakers is $40,185,700.
SOURCE: City of Newport
