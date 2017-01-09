Newport Named One of 12 Best Places to Visit in 2017 by Money Magazine
Monday, January 09, 2017
Specifically, Newport has been named as the best place to visit during the month of December, with the magazine mentioning the Breakers, Clark Cooke House and Hotel Viking.
The magazine also makes mention of Jo’s Bistro.
About Newport, Money Magazine writes:
WHAT TO DO: Make for the Breakers, one of Newport's most famous mansions. The former summer "cottage" of the Vanderbilts "is a stunning example of Gilded Age grandeur during the holidays," says Meaghan O'Neill, founder of regional blog PuddingstonePost.com. There's also a model train that will keep kids occupied for hours. Bundle up and take a walk in the Point neighborhood, where Colonial-era houses sport twinkling holiday decorations. Then get cozy by the fireplace at the 18th-century Clarke Cooke House for a special-occasion dinner ($120 for two).
HOW TO SAVE: Prices are slashed throughout the city. At the Hotel Viking, for example, rates are $129, down from $379 in the summer. Opt for the Newport Mansions Package ($169 a night), which includes overnight accommodations, breakfast for two, parking, and two tickets to visit the Newport Mansions. At Jo's Bistro, a meal and a glass of wine costs $21 from Sunday through Wednesday; entrées alone are typically $25.
Related Slideshow: Tiny Houses Newport
Take a tour of some of Newport, Rhode Island's most historic homes and amazingly small homes. Many of the homes featured are in the historic and waterfront area known as the "Point Section."
"This historic 'Point' section was home to boat builders, craftsmen, sea captains, merchants, and fishermen. They lived and worked closely with the sea and were in daily contact with the large bustling wharves lining this part of the Newport waterfront over 200 years ago," says the Friends of the Waterfront in Newport.
