Welcome! Login | Register
 

Under Elorza, Outside Legal Fees Double to $2M, Many of the Firms Are Big Donors—Under Elorza, Outside Legal Fees Double to $2M,…

Battle Emerges Over RI Public Radio Acquiring UMass Dartmouth Radio Station—Battle Emerges Over RI Public Radio Acquiring UMass…

First Indoor Go-Karting Track Opens In Rhode Island—First Indoor Go-Karting Track Opens In Rhode Island

Newport Mansions Gave Over 1 Million Tours in 2016—Newport Mansions Gave Over 1 Million Tours in…

Providence College Ranked in Top Ten for Soccer Programs in U.S.—Providence College Ranked in Top Ten for Soccer…

See Where Providence Ranks Among Cities Recovering From the Recession—See Where Providence Ranks Among Cities Recovering From…

Nearly 500 Students to Compete in LEGO Robotics Tournament at Roger Williams U—Nearly 500 Students to Compete in LEGO Robotics…

Guest MINDSETTER™ Congressman McGovern: America Cannot Afford Trump’s Nuclear Arms Race—Guest MINDSETTER™ Congressman McGovern: America Cannot Afford Trump’s…

Brown Lacrosse Ranked 10th in National Preseason Poll—Brown Lacrosse Ranked 10th in National Preseason Poll

DMX in Brawl with RI Vet Over Months of Unpaid Pit Bull Bills—DMX in Brawl with RI Vet Over Months…

 
 

Newport Mansions Gave Over 1 Million Tours in 2016

Thursday, January 12, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

The Newport Mansions gave over one million tours in 2016, making them the first museum in New England outside of Boston to reach that milestone. 

"We've accomplished this through some strategic decision-making: expanding our shoulder season operating schedule to make more houses available year round; offering new tours like our soon-to-be unveiled Beneath The Breakers Tour; creating new exhibition space at Rosecliff; and making strategic investments in digital technology and innovative marketing,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO & Executive Director of the Preservation Society.

From January 1 through December 31 of 2016, the Preservation Society of Newport gave 1,019,983 tours of its 10 historic properties, from the tiny Colonial Hunter House to the Breakers. 

In September and October, the Newport Mansions were the most visited museum in New England. 

"We've accomplished this through some strategic decision-making: expanding our shoulder season operating schedule to make more houses available year round; offering new tours like our soon-to-be unveiled Beneath The Breakers Tour; creating new exhibition space at Rosecliff; and making strategic investments in digital technology and innovative marketing,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO & Executive Director of the Preservation Society.

Visitors to the Mansions over the last year came from all 50 states and at least 114 countries. Those numbers represent 25% growth in visitation since 2008.  

Surveys also show that 40% of Newport Mansions visitors come back for repeat visits.

See Newport's Tiny Houses Below

 

Related Slideshow: Tiny Houses Newport

Take a tour of some of Newport, Rhode Island's most historic homes and amazingly small homes.  Many of the homes featured are in the historic and waterfront area known as the "Point Section."

"This historic 'Point' section was home to boat builders, craftsmen, sea captains, merchants, and fishermen. They lived and worked closely with the sea and were in daily contact with the large bustling wharves lining this part of the Newport waterfront over 200 years ago," says the Friends of the Waterfront in Newport.

Prev Next

Point Section

Built 1725

15 Willow Street

958 Living Space

Prev Next

Point Section

Built 1860

30 Third Street

1,328 Living Space

Prev Next

Thames Street

Built 1721

6 Bridge Street

1,566 Living Space (original)

Prev Next

Point Section

Built ???

5 Poplar Street

600 Living Space (estimated)

Prev Next

Point Section

Built 1875

31 Poplar Street

796 Living Space

Prev Next

Thames Street

Built 1830

16 Thames Street

749 Living Space

Prev Next

Point Section

Built 1840

40 Elm Street

1,267 Living Space

Prev Next

Point Section

Built 1756

32 Second Street 

1,300 Living Space

Prev Next

Point Section

Built 1711

30 Second Street

1,596 Living Space

Prev Next

Point Section

Built 1725

35 Washington Street

960 Living Space

Prev Next

Bellevue Area

Built 1850

7 King Street

966 Living Space

Prev Next

Bellevue Area

Built 1710

66 William Street

1,069 Living Space

Prev Next

Point Section

Built 1850

71 Third Street

680 Living Space

Prev Next

Point Section

Built 1758

47 Poplar Street

1,038 Living Space

Prev Next

Point Section

Built 1870

33 Poplar Street

1,056 Living Space

 
 

Related Articles

 

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.

 

X

Stay Connected — Free
Daily Email

Sign Up for the Daily Eblast

I want to follow on Twitter

I want to Like on Facebook

 
:!