Newport Mansions Gave Over 1 Million Tours in 2016
Thursday, January 12, 2017
"We've accomplished this through some strategic decision-making: expanding our shoulder season operating schedule to make more houses available year round; offering new tours like our soon-to-be unveiled Beneath The Breakers Tour; creating new exhibition space at Rosecliff; and making strategic investments in digital technology and innovative marketing,” said Trudy Coxe, CEO & Executive Director of the Preservation Society.
From January 1 through December 31 of 2016, the Preservation Society of Newport gave 1,019,983 tours of its 10 historic properties, from the tiny Colonial Hunter House to the Breakers.
In September and October, the Newport Mansions were the most visited museum in New England.
Visitors to the Mansions over the last year came from all 50 states and at least 114 countries. Those numbers represent 25% growth in visitation since 2008.
Surveys also show that 40% of Newport Mansions visitors come back for repeat visits.
