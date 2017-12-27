Newport Manners & Etiquette: What To Wear New Year’s Eve, Cellphone Table Etiquette + More

Our favorite perennial question this week before New Year's Eve is what to wear to the biggest bash of the year? Followed by who is responsible for a drunken relative, how to propose on New Year's Eve and where to place your cell phone while dining were all questions to Didi Lorillard this week at NewportManners.

What to Wear New Year's Eve

Q. What are you wearing New Year's Eve? MT, Newport

A. At the unique boutique Mandarine, 1 Bannister's Wharf, Newport, you'll find a fabulous selection of exotic -- often they are one-of-a-kind -- evening ensembles for New Year's Eve, such as this special occasion evening coat. This season we voted the special occasion party coat the most sought-after fashionable look of the year.

Cellphone Placement At The Dinner Table

Q. Where the heck do I put my cell phone at a formal dinner on New Year's Eve? I'm in the midst of the deal of a lifetime and I'm certainly not leaving my cellphone in my overcoat all night. JZ, NY, NY

A. Once seated at the table place your napkin in your lap and lay your cellphone in its place to the left of your fork(s) just below your bread and butter plate. Turn off the volume.

See the Chart Below:

Q. It's gotten complicated because I had it all planned out to propose to my girlfriend more intimately on New Year's Eve, but now she's making me go to a big party -- which has stolen my moment. Any suggestions? Name Withheld

A. Don't let a New Year's Eve party steal your big moment. You can whisk your girlfriend outside just before midnight and on bended knee ask her. Better check out the exit and exact location ahead of time to make sure the ambience is pleasing.

What Do You Do With A Drunk?

Q. What do we do about our brother-in-law who is the worst guest ever? He gets drunk and passes out. My brother and I end up taking care of him. It happens the same way every New Year's Eve. Name Withheld

A. Tell your sister that you and your brother are not taking care of her husband this New Year's Eve when he passes out. Suggest to her ahead of time that she set up an Uber account and call for a car before he utters his first slurred word.

Did Lorillard researches manners and etiquette at NewportManners for her forthcoming book.

