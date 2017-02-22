Newport Manners & Etiquette: Mr. Trump’s Handshake + Wine Etiquette + Cubicle Etiquette

How to avoid being strong-armed by Mr. Trump's handshake and having to give multi-greetings in the office, and whether or not to tip the wine steward, were all questions to Didi Lorillard this week at NewportManners , along with banishing stinky foods in the workplace.

The presidential handshake

Q. What's with the president's handshake? Whenever we see a photo or YouTube clip of Trump greeting a foreign dignitary his handshake looks even more awkward. He is having a wrestling match with Prime Minister Trudeau -- which he lost, by the way. Where are the protocol people in the White House? What's up with that? LC, Providence

A. In a show of control and intimidation, Mr. Trump shatters protocols with a handshake that has been described as unnatural and bizarre. As you say, using his handshake as a way of asserting dominance is awkward. Far from warm and welcoming, his presidential handshake is a bullying move, worse than invading personal space by standing too close.

When Mr. Trump then pats the hand, arm, shoulder or back of the person he's greeting, it comes off as patronizing. Witnessing Mr. Trump shaking hands with another man is painful, because he's clearly trying to emasculate the other man, pulling him around as if he was a small child.

It's the "old" used car salesman gimmick. Forcing the other person into a defensive posture by dragging him or her forcefully into his sphere. A typical, "I'm stronger than you move." His herky-jerky grappling style makes him look as though he's going to rip the other person's arm out of its socket.

A germophobe, notice that Mr. Trump never extends his arm to shake hands, so his fear of touching another person's hand becomes a dominance/bully thing. In order to make the other person feel uneasy, he stands sturdy and pulls that man or woman into his personal space, causing him or her to look off-balance.

In these photos of Mr. Trump shaking hands, first with Untied Kingdom Prime Minister Theresa May and then with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, Mr. Trump pulls the prime ministers in toward him in an in-your-face move causing them to look clumsy. The third photo shows him seated with Mr. Abe, shaking hands: the handshake becomes an arm wrestling match with Mr. Trump's hand ending up on top victoriously.

Here is Mr. Trump's power-driven bonhomie of affection as he drags the prime minister into him enclosing his hand, essentially making it known that he is in full control. It is the grab-the-hand-and-pull the other person off their feet trick.

Then seated shaking hands after an arm wrestle that ended with Mr. Trump taking control and enclosing Mr. Abe's hand with his two hands, a smirking Mr. Trump condescendingly pats the prime minister's hand in a patronizing manner.

The pat on Mr. Abe's hand showed dominance and, seated, Mr. Trump looks as though he's giving the "death grip."

Protocol is that to hold the hand of a Japanese prime minister for so long would be an affront to the culture -- although a Japanese person would never complain. In learning the many customs of Japanese business etiquette, most important is the handshake.

Mr. Trump may have won the arm wrestle with Mr. Abe, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was one step ahead of Mr. Trump blocking him from taking control; as a boxer, he wasn't going to let Mr. Trump emasculate him.

Mr. Trudeau took the lead by catching the president off guard by quickly grabbing Mr. Trump's shoulder with his left hand steadying himself for a full potential pull.

Mr. Trudeau then brings the handshake close and toward his center, cutting off Mr. Trump's leverage.

In pulling Mr. Trump toward himself with his left hand, it kept him in the right position for applying judo principles to his handshake.

At the joint press conference, Mr. Trudeau was an intelligent, articulate, and captivating speaker. Let's not forgot that the prime minister talked about welcoming the 40,000 Syrian refugees that Canada had just let in, while Mr. Trump in his inarticulate childish way talked about how tough he is on immigrants.

Here Prime Minister Trudeau controls the handshake from start to finish.

Mr. Trump's handshake belies his business dragging the other person into defensive posture by moving him or her into his sphere. It's a common, shabby, I'm-stronger-than-you move.

If the Trumps are so keen on meeting the Queen and Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace, they will need to up their manners.

Tipping the wine steward

Q. When the advice of a wine steward is accepted, do I tip him or her aside from tipping the waiter and if so, how much? LB, Manhattan

A. No matter how well you know your wines, the advice of a wine steward or sommelier can indeed be reassuring and even helpful. A hearty few words of thanks may be all that is necessary. Traditionally, you would tip 15% to 20% of the cost of the meal including the wine, before the tax is added. It is always good etiquette to tip a sommelier, but it is not mandatory when the cost of the wine is included in the bill. On the way out the door, you can, of course, slip the sommelier cash, again 15%-20% of the cost of the wine, along with your generous words of appreciation.

On the other hand, if you do not like the recommendation, the wine steward should find you a different wine. You shouldn't feel stuck or intimidated into drinking a wine that isn't to your taste. The wine steward should exuberantly say, "Let me find something else." If you're going to pay for a bottle of wine, you should drink what you like. If the wine is particularly good -- a real find -- you may want to slip the sommelier an extra $5.

Multiple daily greetings

Q. Aside from the weird noises of clearing throats, sneezing and cellphone ring tones that I have to endure listening to daily working in a cubicle, what bugs me even more is having to say "hi" several times a day to the same coworkers all day long. I can cut them off when they ask, "How are you?" by simply saying "good" and not asking them how they are. Do I have to greet the same colleagues all day long with a "hi"? VM, Seattle

A. Use body language and facial expression to acknowledge the person's presence. A simple nod, smile, wink, or slight wave of the hand can get you by in most instances. When passing by, don't slow down, but don't speed up either. Then there is always the looking away as though you are distracted by a sound or reading a text.

Stinky office food

Q. I know that what might smell like stinky food to me, may not be stinky to others, but where do we draw the line? Microwaving food to stink up the office is not considerate. What constitutes an offensive smell? How can we make coworkers more aware of their stinky food? My fellow office workers thrive on ethnic food, the stinker the better and when it is heated up, the smell hovers into the next day. Name withheld

A. Who is to chose which foods are stinky? If there were to be a list of No Stinky Foods in the office kitchen? A banana may smell warmly familiar to you, but the aroma of peanuts or a tuna sandwich could be an olfactory irritant to others. Let's not blame all the stench on ethnic food. Make up a list (or better yet have HR post it). Be sure to add to the list fish of any kind, including No Fish Reheated in the office microwave. Then list such favorites as hot dogs, hard boiled eggs, raw onions, reheated Chinese or fast food, and Korean kimchi (spiced pickled cabbage). Encourage your coworkers to make additional suggestions to the No Stinky Foods list.

Didi Lorillard researches manners and etiquette at NewportManners.

Related Slideshow: Trump’s Win - What Does it Mean for Rhode Island?

Prev Next Jennifer Duffy Cook Report "We don't really know what a Trump presidency means for the nation, never mind the smallest state. One of the unintended consequences of last night's results is that Sen. Jack Reed won't be chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Chalk that up as a loss for RI." Prev Next Pam Gencarella Head of Ocean State Taxpayers' Association "Trump’s win means that his signature issue, illegal immigration, could have a big impact on RI, hopefully reversing our course as a sanctuary state and saving the state taxpayer millions of dollars. While we agree with his 'repeal and replace' Obamacare stance, we have no idea what that means to the RI debacle known as UHIP. It is not a stretch to believe that federal funding for this kind of system will be off the table so, will RI be stuck with this massively expensive system that still doesn’t work and that is expected to cost another $124 million to fix? Trump's belief that there is significant fraud in the Food Stamp program and the policies that may come from that belief could have a negative impact on RI's local economy since there are businesses in certain cities that rely heavily on this program, fraud and all. On the upside, we may be able to ditch the UHIP program if there is significantly less need for processing welfare program requests (ie. Medicaid and food stamps) resulting from fewer illegal immigrants and less fraud. While we are ambivalent about his touted child care policies, if enacted, it may force our legislators to revisit the ever growing state cost of subsidies in this area and possibly reduce the fraud and abuse in this system." Prev Next Kay Israel Professor at Rhode Island College "With a Republican President and Congress, Rhode Island will probably be excluded from the 'fruits of victory." The congressional delegation will be able to vocally make their presence felt, but in the long term it's more symbolic than substantive. For Rhode Island it's a matter of holding on and waiting until '18 or '20 and a surge in Democratic influence." Prev Next Jennifer Lawless Professor at American University "The RI congressional delegation just became even less powerful than it was. With unified government, Trump doesn’t need to quell Democrats’ concerns or acquiesce because he’s worried about a Democratically-controlled Senate. His appointments will reflect that. His executive orders will affect that. And the conservative policy agenda he puts forward will affect that." Prev Next Len Lardaro Professor at University of Rhode Island "Well there's a few things -- because there's not going to be gridlock, that's a big difference if it had been Hillary and a GOP Congress, in which nothing would got done. We'll at least get a half a billion in infrastructure that's going to pass which will have an impact. I think you'll see there will be reduced reliance on government nationally -- and that's where we'll stick out like sore thumb. We've relied way too much on government -- and our government is highly inefficient and ineffective. Maybe, just maybe, in this who cycle of things we might be forced to be small and more efficient for once.



A couple of other things -- interest rates jumped. The one to follow is the ten year government bond rate -- which is tied to mortgages. It went from 1.7% to 2.05% in one day. The point is -- if the ten year stays high, mortgage rates will start going higher -- and in the short time people will run to re-finance.



That's the short term impact -- but then if rates stay hight, that will make mortgages more out of reach. And we just passed a bond issue to limit open space -- housing has limited upside here.

The next thing -- the Fed Reserve will go ahead with tightening next month. A strong dollar will hurt manufacturing. When the dollar is strong our exports become more expensive overseas. Our goods production sector -- manufacturing and construction -- in the near term will do a little better, but as time goes on will be more limited. But something you won't hear, is there are lags in fiscal policy, of six months to year. So we won't really see the effects until the third our fourth quarter of 2017, going into 2018."

Prev Next Mike Stenhouse RI Center for Freedon and Prosperity "As the unbelievable turned into reality this morning, it struck me that the presidential election was not really all about Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. It was about a fed-up people, revolting against a corrupt system - the "beast" - that relentlessly favors insiders. Hillary personified the beast, while Donald personified the slayer. Sadly, based on election results in our state, Rhode Island's version of the beast lives on. I fear our political class has not learned the lessons from the Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump movements - and will continue with their government-centric, anti-family, anti-business status quo." Prev Next Kristina Contreras Fox VP of Young Democrats of America "A Trump Presidency means the validation of the ugliest part of America. In RI, as with the rest of the country, the hammer of his hatred will fall hardest on minority communities. Being a blue state doesn't make us immune from this danger. Trump won over 35% (39.5) of the vote here! We need to look in the mirror, and not lie about what the reflection shows us. No more hiding underneath a blue blanket. I expect those who claim Democratic values to be true to those values. The gulf between words and actions have turned into fertile ground for Trump's message to grow here in RI. If you call yourself a Democrat, if you claim to stand in opposition to Trump, now is the time to prove it. Show up and fight back."

Prev

Jennifer Duffy

Jennifer Duffy

Pam Gencarella

Pam Gencarella

Kay Israel

Kay Israel

Jennifer Lawless

Jennifer Lawless

Len Lardaro

Len Lardaro

Mike Stenhouse

Mike Stenhouse

Kristina Contreras Fox Next

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.