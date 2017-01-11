Newport Manners & Etiquette: Bucking Established Etiquette

We're having fun at NewportManners this week answering breaking normal questions about holiday and wedding etiquette. Didi Lorillard

Worst Christmas card

Q. Do brides and grooms still have to write thank-you notes for wedding presents they've received? Last summer my husband and I attended a beautiful wedding. We dutifully sent an expensive present from the bridal registry in a timely fashion, but we never received a thank-you note. In mid-December we got an elaborate Christmas card from the newly weds with photographs of the bride and groom taken at the wedding. There was a short handwritten notation from the bride on the back of the card that read: Thank-you for your wedding present and being part of our special day. Is it the etiquette these days to combine your wedding present thank-you note with your Christmas card? She didn't even mention what the present was. NR, Swansea, MA

A. Uniting a wedding present thank-you note with your Christmas card is a rinky-dink way of showing gratitude. If you hadn't sent a pre-approved gift from the wedding couple's bridal registry, I would say the newly weds were ostracizing your wedding present. Meaning they didn't feel it was commendable. The least she could have done was to mention what your gift was. You did follow protocol. Let it slide. Next time you see your friend the bride, be cleverer. Thank her for her Christmas card without mentioning the fact that it was consolidated with her thank-you note.

Best Christmas card

Q. Out of all the Christmas cards we've received in recent years, this one is the most memorable. What do you think, Didi, is this the new normal? Allison, Providence

A. Someone needs a nap. It is not an easy chore corralling toddlers into a singalong. Expressive cards are the new normal and we agree: your card is the funniest we've seen. Thank you, we all need a good laugh this week before the inauguration.

Should you expect thanks for a tip?

Q. We actually followed your advice about holiday tipping -- to a point. We didn't tip the sanitation workers because they are never the same guys. We had always tipped the paper delivery person because we want our paper every day; he then included a thank-you card with the next paper. For the first time, we tipped the mail carrier and he thanked us personally and then in a greeting card. My husband and I use the same hair-stylist and we give her one nice holiday tip and she was very grateful. Contrarily, we tipped our once a week cleaning person with a cash tip in a cheerful holiday card and she has not said a word. Since we each work sometimes up to ten hours a day, a cleaning person, who comes in three hours a week, is part of our budget. Was she expecting more? LT, Weston, MA

A. It is hard to say without knowing her, if your house cleaner was disappointed by her tip or she simply didn't know that she should acknowledge it. You could certainly show her the paper deliverer's card and say, "To think he comes every day, rain or shine, and still finds time to thank us for his holiday tip." If that not-so-subtle hint doesn't register, figure she doesn't want to get it and don't expect even a word of thanks next Christmas, let alone a card.

Breaking dress code

Q. We are having a casual 5:00 pm wedding indoors. The groomsmen are wearing jeans and brown western shirts. The bridesmaids have turquoise dresses. I am the mother-of-the-groom and found out the mother-of-the-bride is wearing brown pants and a turquoise blouse. What should I wear? I do not feel comfortable wearing pants to the wedding. I planned on wearing a dress. JT, Texas

A. It sounds as though everyone is doing their own thing by wearing what they want to wear to your son's wedding. There is no reason, whatsoever, that you cannot wear a dress. As the bridesmaids will be wearing dresses, and probably the bride, too, you certainly won't be the only person donning a dress.

Be sure to let the mother-of-the-bride know what you are wearing. Briefly describe your dress to her in the hope that she will open up and tell you more about her outfit. It used to be that the mothers wore outfits similar in style, length, and color, but nowadays anything goes. Traditionally,

it was the responsibility of the mother-of-the-bride to coordinate her outfit with the mother-of-the-groom. Pants are fashionable so we expect to see them mainstream in weddings.

Be yourself. Wear what you feel the most comfortable wearing.

Didi Lorillard researches manners and etiquette at NewportManners.

Related Slideshow: 25 Things to do in New England This Winter - 2016

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.