Newport Manners & Etiquette: Black Dress Weddings, Thank-You Note Etiquette & What’s Up Dilemma
Wednesday, January 10, 2018
Are Black Bridesmaid Dresses Absolutely TOO Dismal?
Q. In light of the Time's Up movement, would it be too dreary to ask my bridesmaids to wear black to a June wedding? Everyone looked so handsome and beautiful last night during the 75th Golden Globe Awards wearing black, but I don't want to give a negative connotation on my wedding day. Please advise. By the way, I'm definitely wearing a black wedding dress whether my mother likes it or not! My fiancé will be wearing a black tux. Name Withheld
A. Your timing couldn't be better. Even without the Time's Up Movement, black bridesmaid dresses would be ever so chic and completely in vogue. The black bridal gown is one of the most popular trends for 2018. This chic style is especially a great favorite in sophisticated cities. Your bridesmaids won't give you any pushback about wearing black. They'll love being able to wear their dresses again, which isn't always the case with bridesmaid dresses, as you may know.
What you may want to do is to have the black bridesmaid dresses knee-length so that there is a distinct differentiation between your full-length bridal gown and the much shorter bridesmaid dresses.
- When wearing a full-length black bridal gown, you probably would not wear a black veil out of respect for various religious beliefs. A greyish-silver-white veil would be lovely or a decorative hair ornament.
- You can please your mother with a compromise by choosing white flowers for all the bouquets and boutonnières.
Q. What's the drill on thank-you notes and returning a gift you don't like? Can I email words of thanks to people, or do I have to actually buy a box of thank-you cards to write out? Especially, when you haven't asked for a gift or expected a gift and you don't really like it? Also, when your mom gives you a sweater made by a popular brand, do you have to keep it? Every year she gives me a sweater that I never wear, but I don't want to hurt her feelings. EM, Newport, RI
A. Wow, not feeling vibes of gratitude here. At least people were thoughtful to give you something! Grow up. Grownups send thank-you emails and texts to people they are on an email and text basis with. When acknowledging special gifts, that attractive box of thank-you notes comes in handy.
It is all about giving thanks. How you say "thank you" reflects your lifestyle and the sincerity of your appreciation. Find a motif that fits your soul, there are certainly a wide range out there whether you're feeling snowed-in, seeking shade under a palm tree or simply want to remind the giver of a Newport attraction.
- If you don't like the gift and are having trouble exchanging it, call or text the person to say you would like to return the sweater for a different style, color, size -- or all three.
- Make a list of who you want to thank and cross off the names as you send your thank-you.
Q. How do I know if a potential boss, a male, is hiring me for my skills and abilities, and not just for my conventionally pretty youthful looks? The job I've been offered is, shall we say, a job to grow into. I know I am capable of doing the work. That is if I don't get into a cycle of self-doubt that spirals out and makes me question every decision and second guess every opportunity that comes my way. If I fail and am fired because I can't do the job, that fact will forever be on my résumé. Amy, Chicago
A. First off, if you are let go, you do not have to declare that fact on your résumé. When questioned, you can say that the climate of the job wasn't a good fit for you. Make it about your goals and not about the company that let you go.
Acknowledging a tip
Q. Having given a lot of tips over the holidays, is it fantasy to expect some kind of acknowledgement for having given those tips? I find it rude that people don't have the good sense to say, "Thanks for the check (tip, money card)?" A certain sense of entitlement has risen around tipping. Is there a graceful way to suggest that I would appreciate acknowledgement for the tip? JD, Providence
A. Post holidays, the tip - no matter the amount - becomes the elephant in the room. If you mailed the tip or gave someone else the tip to give to the recipient, then you can ask an indirect question and say, "I hope you received your tip in time for Christmas shopping." Or directly say, "I'm checking to find out that you received my (cash) tip." Of course, checks can be tracked, but checking up on cash is perfectly acceptable to bring up in a jolly, ho, ho conversation.
When you don't pay the minimum wage, you cannot expect a thank you for a tip. Most workers, whether they're paid at the very least the minimum wage or more, feel they are vastly underpaid. They may be uncomfortable about talking about money. Or fear that thanking you might give the signal that they are satisfied with their financial situation with you, when they are not.
You can find Didi Lorillard on Facebook and LinkedIn, or check out @Newport_Manners on Instagram and her website NewportManners.
