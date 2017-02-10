Newport Jazz Festival Unveils 2nd Part of 2017 Lineup
Friday, February 10, 2017
"We gave you a little taste in the first wave of artists who will appear at the 2017 Newport Jazz Festival: Snarky Puppy, Béla Fleck, Andra Day and some other new faces. Here is a further helping of artists who we will be privileged to present this year," said producer and founder George Wein.
The new additions are as follows:
Friday, August 4
- Maceo Parker
- Evan Christopher Clarinet Road & New Orleans Brass
- Rodriguez Brothers
Saturday, August 5
- Rhiannon Giddens
- Christian McBride Big Band with Special Guests
- Henry Threadgill Zooid
Sunday, August 6
- Maria Schneider Orchestra
- Jason Moran: Fats Waller Dance Party
- Cyrille Aimée
The 2017 Jazz Festival
The 2017 festival is set to take place from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6.
The festival will show off over 50 individual jazz ensembles on four stages including performances at the International Tennis Hall of Fame and Fort Adams State Park.
Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, January 18.
Click here for more information.
SEE HIGHLIGHTS OF THE 2016 JAZZ FESTIVAL BELOW
2016 Newport Jazz Festival
Robert Glasper Experiment
Casey Benjamin of the Robert Glasper Experiment (Photo: Rick Farrell)
