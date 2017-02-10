Newport Jazz Festival Unveils 2nd Part of 2017 Lineup

The Newport Jazz Festival has announced a second wave of musicians who are going to perform at the 2017 festival.

"We gave you a little taste in the first wave of artists who will appear at the 2017 Newport Jazz Festival: Snarky Puppy, Béla Fleck, Andra Day and some other new faces. Here is a further helping of artists who we will be privileged to present this year," said producer and founder George Wein.

The new additions are as follows:

Friday, August 4

Maceo Parker

Evan Christopher Clarinet Road & New Orleans Brass

Rodriguez Brothers

Saturday, August 5

Rhiannon Giddens

Christian McBride Big Band with Special Guests

Henry Threadgill Zooid

Sunday, August 6

Maria Schneider Orchestra

Jason Moran: Fats Waller Dance Party

Cyrille Aimée

The 2017 Jazz Festival

The 2017 festival is set to take place from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6.

The festival will show off over 50 individual jazz ensembles on four stages including performances at the International Tennis Hall of Fame and Fort Adams State Park.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, January 18.

Click here for more information.

