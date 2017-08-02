slides: See Who is Performing at the 2017 Newport Jazz Festival

The 2017 Newport Jazz Festival is set to bring some of the biggest names in the music business to Newport.

This year's festival will show off over 50 individual jazz ensembles on four stages including performances at the International Tennis Hall of Fame and Fort Adams State Park.

The 2017 festival kicks off on Friday, August 4 and runs through Sunday, August 6.

The 2017 lineup includes 31 bands making their Newport Jazz debuts as leaders or with new groups, including Rhiannon Giddens, The Roots, Andra Day, Naturally 7, Leslie Odom, Jr., JoAnne Brackeen, David Torkanowksy, Cyrille Aimee, Marilyn Crispell, and more.

Performances taking place at Ford Adams begin at 11 a.m. and go to 7 p.m. each day, while Friday night's performances at the International Tennis Hall of Fame start at 8 p.m.

Click here for tickets.

See all the Performers in the Slideshow Below

Related Slideshow: Newport Jazz Festival 2017 Performers

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.