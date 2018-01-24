Welcome! Login | Register

Newport Jazz Festival Announces First Wave of Artists for 2018 Festival

Wednesday, January 24, 2018

Newport Jazz Festival announces first wave of artists

The first wave of artists for the 2018 Newport Jazz Festival has been announced.

The partial lineup features Charles Lloyd's 80th Birthday Celebration featuring three different groups; Andra Day; Living Colour; Artemis featuring Cécile McLorin Salvant, Renee Rosnes, Anat Cohen, Melissa Aldana, Ingrid Jensen, Noriko Ueda and Allison Miller; Rudresh Mahanthappa Indo-Pak Coalition; Mary Halvorson's Code Girl; Michel Camilo; James Carter Organ Trio; Jazzmeia Horn; and Matthew Shipp Trio.

"Last week we dished up the first taste of artists playing the 2018 Newport Jazz Festival when we announced Charles Lloyd's 80th Birthday Celebration through The Wein Machine and social media. It's a pleasure to work with Christian McBride in his second year as the Festival's Artistic Director and with Executive Producer Jay Sweet to continue the legacy of Newport Jazz. Over the coming weeks, we will introduce concerts by a diverse group of new faces along with some familiar faces, which will give music fans a general idea of the direction Jazz is going,” said George Wein, Chairman of Newport Festivals Foundation and Festival creator.

The Schedule is as follows:

Friday, August 3, 2018 - Fort Adams State Park

  • Living Colour
  • Sangam with Zakir Hussain and Eric Harland
  • Rudresh Mahanthappa Indo-Pak Coalition
  • Michel Camilo
  • Matthew Shipp Trio

 

Saturday, August 4, 2018 - Fort Adams State Park

  • Andra Day
  • Charles Lloyd New Quartet with Jason Moran, Reuben Rogers and Eric Harland

 

Sunday, August 5, 2018 - Fort Adams State Park

  • Artemis featuring Cécile McLorin Salvant, Renee Rosnes, Anat Cohen, Melissa Aldana, Ingrid Jensen, Noriko Ueda & Allison Miller
  • Charles Lloyd & Friends featuring Lucinda Williams with Jason Moran, Marvin Sewell, Stuart Mathis, Reuben Rogers and Eric Harland
  • Mary Halvorson's Code Girl
  • Jazzmeia Horn

 

Newport Jazz Festival

The 2018 Newport Jazz Festival will run from August 3 to August 5 at Fort Adams State Park and the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Tickets are on sale now.

Click here for more information.

 

2017 Newport Jazz Festival - Sunday Highlights

The final day of the 2017 Newport Jazz Festival closed out the weekend with another lineup of solid performances Sunday at Newport’s historical Fort Adams State Park. 

MA Educators Association All-State Jazz Band

University of Rhode Island Big Band

Maria Schneider Orchestra

Tim Berne's Snakeoil

Cyrille Aimee

Theo Croker

Jason Moran: Fats Waller Dance Party

The Philadelphia Experiment

Cyrus Chestnut Trio

Bokante

Sean Jones Quintet

Hudson

The Roots

Photos courtesy of Rick Farrell, Mojo Photography

