Newport Jazz Festival Announces First Wave of Artists for 2018 Festival
Wednesday, January 24, 2018
The partial lineup features Charles Lloyd's 80th Birthday Celebration featuring three different groups; Andra Day; Living Colour; Artemis featuring Cécile McLorin Salvant, Renee Rosnes, Anat Cohen, Melissa Aldana, Ingrid Jensen, Noriko Ueda and Allison Miller; Rudresh Mahanthappa Indo-Pak Coalition; Mary Halvorson's Code Girl; Michel Camilo; James Carter Organ Trio; Jazzmeia Horn; and Matthew Shipp Trio.
"Last week we dished up the first taste of artists playing the 2018 Newport Jazz Festival when we announced Charles Lloyd's 80th Birthday Celebration through The Wein Machine and social media. It's a pleasure to work with Christian McBride in his second year as the Festival's Artistic Director and with Executive Producer Jay Sweet to continue the legacy of Newport Jazz. Over the coming weeks, we will introduce concerts by a diverse group of new faces along with some familiar faces, which will give music fans a general idea of the direction Jazz is going,” said George Wein, Chairman of Newport Festivals Foundation and Festival creator.
The Schedule is as follows:
Friday, August 3, 2018 - Fort Adams State Park
- Living Colour
- Sangam with Zakir Hussain and Eric Harland
- Rudresh Mahanthappa Indo-Pak Coalition
- Michel Camilo
- Matthew Shipp Trio
Saturday, August 4, 2018 - Fort Adams State Park
- Andra Day
- Charles Lloyd New Quartet with Jason Moran, Reuben Rogers and Eric Harland
Sunday, August 5, 2018 - Fort Adams State Park
- Artemis featuring Cécile McLorin Salvant, Renee Rosnes, Anat Cohen, Melissa Aldana, Ingrid Jensen, Noriko Ueda & Allison Miller
- Charles Lloyd & Friends featuring Lucinda Williams with Jason Moran, Marvin Sewell, Stuart Mathis, Reuben Rogers and Eric Harland
- Mary Halvorson's Code Girl
- Jazzmeia Horn
Newport Jazz Festival
The 2018 Newport Jazz Festival will run from August 3 to August 5 at Fort Adams State Park and the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
Tickets are on sale now.
Click here for more information.
2017 Newport Jazz Festival - Sunday Highlights
The final day of the 2017 Newport Jazz Festival closed out the weekend with another lineup of solid performances Sunday at Newport’s historical Fort Adams State Park.
