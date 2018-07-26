Newport Jazz Festival Announces Complete 2018 Schedule
Thursday, July 26, 2018
Newport Jazz Festival has released the complete schedule for 2018.
The 2018 Newport Jazz Festival will run from August 3 to August 5 at Fort Adams State Park and the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
See the Full Schedule Below
2017 Newport Jazz Festival - Friday Highlights
The 2017 Newport Jazz Festival kicked of its weekend of smooth music at Fort Adams State Park yesterday.
Related Articles
- Newport Jazz Festival Announces 4th Part of 2017 Lineup
- Newport Jazz Festival Announces 3rd Part of 2017 Lineup
- Hamilton Star Odom Jr. Coming to Newport Jazz Festival
- Newport Jazz Fest Offering Discounted Tickets for Local Residents Through July 4
- LIVE: Composer, Pianist and Bandleader Burton Talks Newport Jazz Festival
- Newport Jazz Festival Unveils 2nd Part of 2017 Lineup
- Newport Jazz Festival Unveils Part of 2017 Lineup
- 10 Don’t Miss Acts at 2016 Newport Jazz
- 2016 Newport Jazz Festival in Pictures
- Newport Jazz Fest 2016 Brings in Over 24,000 Fans
- Newport Jazz Fest Flex Tickets on Sale
- LIVE: Jazz Pianist Marilyn Crispell, Solo Performance at Newport Jazz Fest
- See Who is Performing at the 2017 Newport Jazz Festival
- Third Wave of Artists Announced for 2018 Newport Jazz Festival
- Second Wave of Artists Announced for 2018 Newport Jazz Festival
- Newport Jazz Festival Artists Set to Perform Music From Other Countries
- Grammy Award Winner Charles Lloyd to Play 3 Shows at 2018 Newport Jazz Festival
- Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famer Clinton to Perform at Newport Jazz Festival
- Metheny, James to Play Newport Jazz Festival’s Friday Night Concert
- Newport Jazz Festival Announces First Wave of Artists for 2018 Festival
- LIVE: DJ Logic Brings Project Logic to Newport Jazz Festival
- 2017 Newport Jazz Festival - Friday Highlights
- 2017 Newport Jazz Festival - Saturday Highlights
- 2017 Newport Jazz Festival - Sunday Highlights
- Top Vocalists Set to Perform at Newport Jazz Festival