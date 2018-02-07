Metheny, James to Play Newport Jazz Festival’s Friday Night Concert
Wednesday, February 07, 2018
The show begins with a cocktail party at 6:30 p.m. and the concert at 8 p.m.
"Pat Metheny is someone I first admired from afar, then wound up having the privilege of working with over the last 25 years. I consider him a true friend, a mentor and a constant source of inspiration, on and offstage. Every time he makes music, the world listens. It's an honor to have him at Newport Jazz Festival this year,” said Artistic Director Christian McBride.
On James, McBride added, "I first met and worked with Josè James 10 years ago. I was the musical director for a Marvin Gaye tribute. I didn't know who he was then, but a number of musicians I respect told me I should hook up with him because he was a star in the making. They couldn't have been more correct. Josè has become one of the major voices of this generation and I can't wait to see and hear him wow the audience at Newport again."
Tickets go on sale on Thursday, February 8 at 10 a.m.
About Metheny
In his career, Metheny has three gold albums and 20 Grammy Awards and is the only person to win Grammys in ten different categories.
He is the leader of the Pat Metheny Group, but is also involved in duets, solo work, and various other side projects.
About James
James is an American vocalist known for performing and blending modern jazz and hip-hop.
James performs all over the world both as a bandleader and with other groups.
James released his seventh studio album titled “Love in a Time of Madness” in 2017.
His hit singles include “Blackeyedsusan,” “Warrior” and “Blackmagic.”
First Wave of Artists
The Jazz Festival has already announced the first wave of artists that are set to perform.
The second wave of artists will be announced soon.
See the First Wave Below:
Friday, August 3, 2018 - Fort Adams State Park
- Living Colour
- Sangam with Zakir Hussain and Eric Harland
- Rudresh Mahanthappa Indo-Pak Coalition
- Michel Camilo
- Matthew Shipp Trio
Saturday, August 4, 2018 - Fort Adams State Park
- Andra Day
- Charles Lloyd New Quartet with Jason Moran, Reuben Rogers, and Eric Harland
Sunday, August 5, 2018 - Fort Adams State Park
- Artemis featuring Cécile McLorin Salvant, Renee Rosnes, Anat Cohen, Melissa Aldana, Ingrid Jensen, Noriko Ueda & Allison Miller
- Charles Lloyd & Friends featuring Lucinda Williams with Jason Moran, Marvin Sewell, Stuart Mathis, Reuben Rogers and Eric Harland
- Mary Halvorson's Code Girl
- Jazzmeia Horn
Newport Jazz Festival
The 2018 Newport Jazz Festival will run from August 3 to August 5 at Fort Adams State Park and the International Tennis Hall of Fame.
Tickets are on sale now.
Click here for more information.
2017 Newport Jazz Festival - Friday Highlights
The 2017 Newport Jazz Festival kicked of its weekend of smooth music at Fort Adams State Park yesterday.
