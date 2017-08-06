Newport Historical Society to Host Lecture on Transatlantic Drug Trade
Sunday, August 06, 2017
The lecture will take place at the Newport Historical Society on Thursday, August 17 at 5:30 p.m.
In the lecture, Crane will discuss Newport’s role in the transatlantic drug trade during the first third of the 18th century.
Dr. Crane
Crane is a Professor of History Emerita at Fordham University, where she teaches courses on American constitutional and legal history, the American colonies and Revolution, as well as women’s history and gender roles in America.
She has published a number of articles and is the author of books such as “Witches, Wife Beaters, and Whores: Common Law and Common Folk in Early America”; “Killed Strangely: The Death of Rebecca”; “Ebb Tide in New England: Women, Seaports, and Social Change 1630-1800”; and “A Dependent People: Newport, Rhode Island in the Revolutionary Era”.
She is also the editor of “The Diary of Elizabeth Drinker” and the editor of Early American Studies, an interdisciplinary journal. She is currently working on a non-fiction book called the “Poison Plot”.
Related Slideshow: 10 Great Things to do in Newport This Weekend - August 4, 2017
August 4
19th Annual Helly Hansen Warehouse Sale
The 19th annual Helly Hansen Warehouse Sale runs through through Sunday August 6.
Helly Hansen, Life is Good and The Music Box will be offering select merchandise at saving of up to 50%. The event is free and open to the public.
Friday's hours are 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.
August 4
Start at the Top Half-Price Raw Bar at Top of Newport
Begin the weekend with Top of Newport’s Half-Price Raw Bar.
A variety of the freshest seafood including succulent shrimp and locally sourced oysters on the half shell and littleneck clams accompanied by an assortment of condiments.
The raw bar goes from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
August 4
Alive at The Salvation Army
Alive is a musical variety show and testament to overcoming adversity and living vicariously at any age.
Local talented seniors perform with Celebrity Entertainers, Comedians, and Dancers!
This show is a must see in Newport!
Doors open at 7:00 p.m.
August 5
Newport Jazz Festival at Fort Adams
The 2017 Newport Jazz Festival is set to bring some of the biggest names in the music business to Newport.
The 2017 lineup includes 31 bands making their Newport Jazz debuts as leaders or with new groups, including Rhiannon Giddens, The Roots, Andra Day, Naturally 7, Leslie Odom, Jr., JoAnne Brackeen, David Torkanowksy, Cyrille Aimee, Marilyn Crispell, and more.
August 5
Artist's Choice Spring Bull Studio & Gallery
Participating artists choose their best work, not restricted by subject matter or theme, for submission to this juried exhibit.
The art chosen by the juror, Richard Harrington, will be on display for viewers enjoyment throughout the month of August.
The exhibition Artist's Choice 2017 begins with a reception on Saturday, August 5 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.
The exhibit runs from August 5 to August 30.
August 5
Newport Polo Series - USA vs. Mexico
Team USA will host Mexico in the Newport Polo Series.
The match is set to begin at 5 p.m.
August 5
Colonial Newport: Merchants and Masterpieces at Redwood Library
Architectural historian John Tschirch presents an illustrated lecture exploring Newport's masterful works of architecture, painting and furniture during its 18th century heyday.
The event goes from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
August 5
newportFILM Annual Summer Benefit at International Tennis Hall of Fame
newportFILM will host their 8th annual Summer Benefit event at the Tennis Hall of Fame.
The event goes from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Ticket prices are as follows:
PREMIUM LEVELS
VISIONARY $10,000 - 12 tickets to the benefit
BENEFACTOR $5,000 - 8 tickets to the benefit
PATRON $2,500 - 6 tickets to the benefit
SUSTAINER $1,000 - 4 tickets to the benefit
FRIEND $500 - 2 tickets to the benefit
BASIC LEVELS
$150 - 1 ticket to the benefit
$100 - 1 ticket to the benefit (under 30 only)
August 6
Lipizzan Stallion Show at Colt State Park
For the first time in more than a decade, the original Herrmanns' Lipizzans Stallions from Austria come to Colt State Park in for four can't miss performances.
Children under 6 are admitted free with an adult.
The shows run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
August 6
Race The State Rhode Island
Race the State is a multi- sport race designed to challenge competitors to race across a U.S. state taking into account the geography of the state.
The 2017 edition is made up of 5 legs that include running, paddle boarding, kayaking and cycling. It will start in Tiverton and travel 53 miles through Rhode Island finishing on the Connecticut/Rhode Island border in Westerly.
Divisions for Race the State include individual, 2, 3, 4 or 5-person relay. A portion of each entry will benefit Special Olympics Rhode Island.
Related Articles
- Newport Historical Society Announces Newport Eats Food Initiative
- Newport Historical Society Releases French Exhibit Schedule
- Newport Historical Society Revolutionizing Costumed Interpretation
- Newport Historical Society to Put on Reenactment of 1777 British Occupation
- Newport Historical Society to Host American Revolution Walking Tour