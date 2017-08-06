Newport Historical Society to Host Lecture on Transatlantic Drug Trade

Newport Historical Society is set to host Dr. Elaine Forman Crane for a lecture titled "A Culture of Corruption: The Apothecary’s Tale."

The lecture will take place at the Newport Historical Society on Thursday, August 17 at 5:30 p.m.

In the lecture, Crane will discuss Newport’s role in the transatlantic drug trade during the first third of the 18th century.

Dr. Crane

Crane is a Professor of History Emerita at Fordham University, where she teaches courses on American constitutional and legal history, the American colonies and Revolution, as well as women’s history and gender roles in America.

She has published a number of articles and is the author of books such as “Witches, Wife Beaters, and Whores: Common Law and Common Folk in Early America”; “Killed Strangely: The Death of Rebecca”; “Ebb Tide in New England: Women, Seaports, and Social Change 1630-1800”; and “A Dependent People: Newport, Rhode Island in the Revolutionary Era”.

She is also the editor of “The Diary of Elizabeth Drinker” and the editor of Early American Studies, an interdisciplinary journal. She is currently working on a non-fiction book called the “Poison Plot”.

