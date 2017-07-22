Newport Bridgefest 2017 Set to Begin on July 31

The Newport Festivals Foundation announced that a dozen local artists, clubs, restaurants, theaters, museums and other organizations will make their way into the city for Bridgefest 2017.

Founded in 2009 by Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport, Bridgefest connects the Newport Folk Festival to the Newport Jazz Festival and will take place from July 31 to August 3.

The Bridgefest schedule is as follows:

JULY 31

Bowen's Wharf, 13 Bowen's Wharf / (401) 849-2243

Busking at Bowen's

Panoramic View (Caribbean Steel Drumming)

6:00-9:00 pm FREE

AUGUST 1

Artful Lodger Inn, 503 Spring Street / (401) 847-3132

The Artful Lodger Inn Garden Party

2:00-5:00 pm / FREE

Refreshments provided compliments of the Artful Lodger and Friends, BYOB

Jimmy's Saloon, 37 Memorial Blvd. / (401) 846-5121

Lorri Shankar Presents: A Songwriters' Showcase ft. A Retro Country Experience

8:00 pm / $5 at door

Bowen's Wharf, 13 Bowen's Wharf / (401) 849-2243

Busking at Bowen's

Improm2 (Jazz Duo)

6:00-9:00 pm / FREE

AUGUST 2

Aquidneck Growers' Market, Memorial Blvd. b/tw Chapel & Edgar / (401) 932-9007

Music from Judy Hestnes

2:00-6:00 pm all ages welcome / FREE

Newport Art Museum, 76 Bellevue Avenue / (401) 848-8200

Notes on Jazz,an improvisational discussion led by Jay Sweet, Executive Producer of Newport Festivals Foundation, and Danny Melnick, producer of the Newport Jazz Festival

5:00 pm

Jane Pickens Theater, 49 Touro Street / (401) 846-5252

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary

Live Music featuring C Note Missionaries

7:00 pm, Music; 8:00 pm, Film $10

Jo's American Bistro, 24 Memorial Blvd. W, (401) 847-5506

An Evening of Jazz at Jo's with Joanne Rodino, John Monllos, Stefan Griffin and Steve Johnson

7:00-10:00 pm / FREE

Bar and the communal area, first come first serve

Table reservations for dinner guests only

Bowen's Wharf, 13 Bowen's Wharf / (401) 849-2243

Busking at Bowen's

Bubble Visor (Folk/Rock Music)

6:00-9:00 pm / FREE

AUGUST 3

Great Friends Meeting House, 21 Farewell St. / (401) 846-0813

Live Local Music and Arts Festival

Doors: 11:00 am

Shows: 11:45 am-8:45 pm / $15 online (livelocalnpt.com); $20 at the door

Fort Adams State Park, 90 Fort Adams Drive / (401) 847-2400

A Bridge Together,an international music and dance event that connects Jazz, African Beats and Indian Carnatic music featuring Riya & Sara Kapoor, Rez Abbasi, Guru Swati Bhise, Maguette Camara and more (A Newport Jazz Festival Extra)

6:30 pm / FREE

Bowen's Wharf, 13 Bowen's Wharf / (401) 849-2243

Busking at Bowen's

Thatcher Harrison (Guitarist)

6:00-9:00 pm / FREE

2016 Newport Jazz Festival

Related Articles

Enjoy this post? Share it with others.