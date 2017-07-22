Welcome! Login | Register

Newport Bridgefest 2017 Set to Begin on July 31

Saturday, July 22, 2017

GoLocalProv Lifestyle Team

 

Bridgefest 2017 will take place July 31 to August 3

The Newport Festivals Foundation announced that a dozen local artists, clubs, restaurants, theaters, museums and other organizations will make their way into the city for Bridgefest 2017.

Founded in 2009 by Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport, Bridgefest connects the Newport Folk Festival to the Newport Jazz Festival and will take place from July 31 to August 3.

The Bridgefest schedule is as follows:

JULY 31

Bowen's Wharf, 13 Bowen's Wharf / (401) 849-2243

Busking at Bowen's

Panoramic View (Caribbean Steel Drumming)

6:00-9:00 pm FREE

 

AUGUST 1

 

Artful Lodger Inn, 503 Spring Street / (401) 847-3132

The Artful Lodger Inn Garden Party

2:00-5:00 pm / FREE

Refreshments provided compliments of the Artful Lodger and Friends, BYOB

 

Jimmy's Saloon, 37 Memorial Blvd. / (401) 846-5121

Lorri Shankar Presents: A Songwriters' Showcase ft. A Retro Country Experience

8:00 pm / $5 at door

 

Bowen's Wharf, 13 Bowen's Wharf / (401) 849-2243

Busking at Bowen's

Improm2 (Jazz Duo)

6:00-9:00 pm / FREE

 

AUGUST 2

 

Aquidneck Growers' Market, Memorial Blvd. b/tw Chapel & Edgar / (401) 932-9007

Music from Judy Hestnes

2:00-6:00 pm all ages welcome / FREE

 

Newport Art Museum, 76 Bellevue Avenue / (401) 848-8200

Notes on Jazz,an improvisational discussion led by Jay Sweet, Executive Producer of Newport Festivals Foundation, and Danny Melnick, producer of the Newport Jazz Festival

5:00 pm

 

Jane Pickens Theater, 49 Touro Street / (401) 846-5252

Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary  

Live Music featuring C Note Missionaries

7:00 pm, Music; 8:00 pm, Film $10

 

Jo's American Bistro, 24 Memorial Blvd. W, (401) 847-5506

An Evening of Jazz at Jo's with Joanne Rodino, John Monllos, Stefan Griffin and Steve Johnson

7:00-10:00 pm / FREE

Bar and the communal area, first come first serve

Table reservations for dinner guests only

 

Bowen's Wharf, 13 Bowen's Wharf / (401) 849-2243

Busking at Bowen's

Bubble Visor (Folk/Rock Music)

6:00-9:00 pm / FREE

 

AUGUST 3

 

Great Friends Meeting House, 21 Farewell St. / (401) 846-0813

Live Local Music and Arts Festival

Doors: 11:00 am

Shows: 11:45 am-8:45 pm / $15 online (livelocalnpt.com); $20 at the door

 

Fort Adams State Park, 90 Fort Adams Drive / (401) 847-2400

A Bridge Together,an international music and dance event that connects Jazz, African Beats and Indian Carnatic music featuring Riya & Sara Kapoor, Rez Abbasi, Guru Swati Bhise, Maguette Camara and more (A Newport Jazz Festival Extra)

6:30 pm / FREE

 

Bowen's Wharf, 13 Bowen's Wharf / (401) 849-2243

Busking at Bowen's

Thatcher Harrison (Guitarist)

6:00-9:00 pm / FREE

 

2016 Newport Jazz Festival

Chick Corea

Chick Corea (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Norah Jones

Norah Jones (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Kamasi Washington

Kamasi Washington (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Prev Next

Joey Alexander

Joey Alexander (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Angelique Kidjo

Angelique Kidjo (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Nels Cline

Nels Cline (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Prev Next

Gregory Porter

Gregory Porter (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Lizz Wright

Lizz Wright (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Stefon Harris

Stefon Harris (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Bad Plus

Bad Plus (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Kneebody

Kneebody (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Prev Next

Christian Scott

Christian Scott (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Galactic

Galactic (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Anat Cohen

Anat Cohen (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Charles Lloyd

Charles Lloyd New Quartet (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Prev Next

Edmar Castaneda

Edmar Castaneda World Ensemble (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Ben Williams

Ben Williams (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Hot Sardines

Hot Sardines (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Robert Glasper Experiment

Casey Benjamin of the Robert Glasper Experiment (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Monty Alexander

Monty Alexander (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Django Festival All Stars

Django Festival All Stars (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Prev Next

Heath Brothers

Heath Brothers (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Tierney Sutton

Tierney Sutton (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Yosvany Terry

Yosvany Terry Quintet (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Scofield-Lovano

John Scofield-Joe Lovano Quartet (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Dave Holland

Dave Holland (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Dave Liebman

Dave Liebman Expansions Group (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Patrice Quinn

Patrice Quinn, lead vocalist for Kamasi Washington (Photo: Ken Abrams)

Prev Next

Crowd Enjoying NJF

Crowds enjoying the Newport Jazz Festival (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

Ft. Adams State Park

Fort Adams State Park (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next

George Wein

Festival Co-Founder George Wein (Photo: Rick Farrell)

Prev Next
 
 

