Newport Bridgefest 2017 Set to Begin on July 31
Saturday, July 22, 2017
Founded in 2009 by Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport, Bridgefest connects the Newport Folk Festival to the Newport Jazz Festival and will take place from July 31 to August 3.
The Bridgefest schedule is as follows:
JULY 31
Bowen's Wharf, 13 Bowen's Wharf / (401) 849-2243
Busking at Bowen's
Panoramic View (Caribbean Steel Drumming)
6:00-9:00 pm FREE
AUGUST 1
Artful Lodger Inn, 503 Spring Street / (401) 847-3132
The Artful Lodger Inn Garden Party
2:00-5:00 pm / FREE
Refreshments provided compliments of the Artful Lodger and Friends, BYOB
Jimmy's Saloon, 37 Memorial Blvd. / (401) 846-5121
Lorri Shankar Presents: A Songwriters' Showcase ft. A Retro Country Experience
8:00 pm / $5 at door
Bowen's Wharf, 13 Bowen's Wharf / (401) 849-2243
Busking at Bowen's
Improm2 (Jazz Duo)
6:00-9:00 pm / FREE
AUGUST 2
Aquidneck Growers' Market, Memorial Blvd. b/tw Chapel & Edgar / (401) 932-9007
Music from Judy Hestnes
2:00-6:00 pm all ages welcome / FREE
Newport Art Museum, 76 Bellevue Avenue / (401) 848-8200
Notes on Jazz,an improvisational discussion led by Jay Sweet, Executive Producer of Newport Festivals Foundation, and Danny Melnick, producer of the Newport Jazz Festival
5:00 pm
Jane Pickens Theater, 49 Touro Street / (401) 846-5252
Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary
Live Music featuring C Note Missionaries
7:00 pm, Music; 8:00 pm, Film $10
Jo's American Bistro, 24 Memorial Blvd. W, (401) 847-5506
An Evening of Jazz at Jo's with Joanne Rodino, John Monllos, Stefan Griffin and Steve Johnson
7:00-10:00 pm / FREE
Bar and the communal area, first come first serve
Table reservations for dinner guests only
Bowen's Wharf, 13 Bowen's Wharf / (401) 849-2243
Busking at Bowen's
Bubble Visor (Folk/Rock Music)
6:00-9:00 pm / FREE
AUGUST 3
Great Friends Meeting House, 21 Farewell St. / (401) 846-0813
Live Local Music and Arts Festival
Doors: 11:00 am
Shows: 11:45 am-8:45 pm / $15 online (livelocalnpt.com); $20 at the door
Fort Adams State Park, 90 Fort Adams Drive / (401) 847-2400
A Bridge Together,an international music and dance event that connects Jazz, African Beats and Indian Carnatic music featuring Riya & Sara Kapoor, Rez Abbasi, Guru Swati Bhise, Maguette Camara and more (A Newport Jazz Festival Extra)
6:30 pm / FREE
Bowen's Wharf, 13 Bowen's Wharf / (401) 849-2243
Busking at Bowen's
Thatcher Harrison (Guitarist)
6:00-9:00 pm / FREE
2016 Newport Jazz Festival
Robert Glasper Experiment
Casey Benjamin of the Robert Glasper Experiment (Photo: Rick Farrell)
